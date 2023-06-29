British Esports Crowns Winners in League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and VALORANT

UK’s largest amateur grassroots esports tournament for schools and colleges culminates in thrilling live finals at Confetti X, with a quarter of a million live views on Twitch.

British Esports, the national body established to support grassroots esports in the UK, is delighted to announce the 2022/23 winners of the UK’s largest amateur esports tournament for schools and colleges.

Broadcast on Twitch to over 250,000 views and taking place at Nottingham’s esports facility, Confetti X, the Student Champs is the largest amateur esports tournament for schools and colleges in the UK, and open to students aged 12+.

Featuring some of the biggest titles in esports, including League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and VALORANT, the Student Champs 2022/23 season saw in excess of 5,000 students from over 180 institutions take part in the season long tournament.

Culminating in the prestigious LAN event in Nottingham on the 24th and 25th June, the finals showcased the very best student teams from all corners of the UK in a thrilling two-day event, featuring the Nationals, Division 1 and the Women In Esports Division matches on the mainstage.

British Esports Student Champs 2022-23 Winners and Results

League of Legends Division 1

Winners: The Sixth Form College Farnborough

MVP: Tomoyachi

League of Legends Nationals

Winners: Altrincham Grammar School for Boys

MVP: Yuhengco2

Women in Esports Overwatch 2 Invitational

Winners: Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies

MVP: Finhay

Overwatch 2 Division 1

Winners: Belfast Met College

MVP: LDG

Overwatch 2 Nationals

Winners: Gower College Swansea

MVP: False

Rocket League Division 1

Winners: HSDC South Down

MVP: RRX100

Rocket League Nationals

Winners: Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

MVP: Laser

VALORANT Division 1

Winners: Belfast Met College

MVP: MP4

VALORANT Nationals:

Winners: College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London

MVP: Dandan

A host of esports talent was also on hand to support the Student Champs finals, with casters, producers and hosts including Eko, Waxen, Jacko, Initialise, RoryB, CasualCutie, Suzie, LittleJoe, Puppeh, Gehan, TofuElliot, Astral, Sunderlad and Grissom.

British Esports would also like to extend a massive thank you to all the staff and students at Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies (part of Nottingham Trent University), for hosting the live finals and all their amazing support in facilitating the production and broadcast.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the very best up and coming young British talent at our Student Champs Finals, now in its 5th year, showcasing esports’ strengths, competitive spirit, unity, and excitement,” said Andy Payne OBE, Chair, British Esports.

“Congratulations to the winners, and a huge thank you to all our participants and partners, including Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies for the use of its fabulous Confetti X esports complex, plus all the schools, colleges, parents, staff, broadcasters, volunteers and more.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with our friends and partners in the British Esports team to host the Student Champs finals in Confetti X for the 3rd consecutive year, with this event being the biggest and best thus far.” said Gin Rai, Esports Manager and CL at Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies.

“Each year we celebrate the diversity of this industry and those within it by coming together from all over the United Kingdom. It’s great to see new and familiar faces and share our esports journeys. Congratulations to all the institutions, staff and players involved and a shout out to our BSc Esports Production students and the broadcast tech team on an exceptional production. Let’s go Arrows! Well done!”

Visit the British Esports Twitch channel to catch all the latest VoDs ahead of the full aftermovie.

