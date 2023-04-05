Leeds Trinity co-host International Conference on Electronic Technology and Computer Science

Leeds Trinity University recently co-hosted the 2023 International Conference on Electronic Technology and Computer Science (ICETIS), in collaboration with Dalian Jiatong University in China.

ICETIS provides an opportunity for researchers and practitioners from within academia and the Electronic Technology and Information Science industry to meet, share knowledge and present innovative developments in the field.

Having started in 2016, this was the eighth edition of the Conference, but the first time it had been staged outside of China other than being online during the coronavirus pandemic. ICETIS Committee Members reached out to Professor Yanguo Jing, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries at Leeds Trinity University, who organised to co-host the event on the Horsforth Campus on Friday 24 March.

During the session, several keynote speakers took to the stage to deliver the findings of their research to over 200 in-person and online attendees. The guest speakers included Professor Yanguo Jing on the use of Machine Learning in Sports Science and other Leeds Trinity lecturers in Computer Science − Dr. Yashar Baradaranshokouhi shared his research on the applications of biomedical signal processing on patients with epilepsy and seizure, Nicky Danino and Umar Arif explored enhancing diamond valuation through artificial intelligence and machine learning while Dr Antesar M. Shabut, Katherine Blair and Jim Diockou introduced the Globalizer App- a tool to internationalise curriculums and form partnerships between higher education institutions.

Professor Yanguo Jing said:

“We are delighted to have co-hosted this international conference with our Chinese university collaborators. It is good to see the breadth of the presentation topics − covering intelligent manufacturing, signal processing, the use of machine learning in Aircraft Engine Defect Detection and 5G technology.”

“I was particularly pleased to welcome some of our PhD and final year students to attend and in some cases present at the conference. We look forward to more international opportunities to disseminate our impactful research.”

