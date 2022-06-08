London-based EdTech Company Raises £100M Following Significant Growth and International Expansion

Go1, one of the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced today it has raised around £100M in its latest funding round closed in May. The new capital will help Go1 accelerate its journey to reach a billion learners with upskilling, reskilling and knowledge tools that empower workers across the globe.

The round brings Go1’s total funding to over $400M, increasing the company’s valuation to over $2B. Participants in the round include AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Madrona, Salesforce Ventures, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

“Companies are embracing the opportunity to programmatically upskill, reskill and empower their workforces, and Go1 has emerged as the go-to provider of learning content to make that opportunity a reality,” said Craig Blair, Founder at AirTree Ventures. “We’re delighted to be a part of Go1’s global journey in building an enduring company at the helm of the Learning & Development ecosystem.”

“Go1 has built a platform that serves the needs of both employers looking to retain and upskill their talent and employees seeking training for their professional and personal development,” said S.Somasegar, Managing Director, Madrona. “Go1’s successful expansion into the US and other global markets means they not only serve global corporations but are uniquely suited for the far flung remote workforces of the next decade. We are excited to work with the team on the next phase of growth.”

Go1, which has a base in London, continues to invest in the rapid growth of its global ecosystem of corporate learning. North America has recently emerged as Go1’s largest market, and the company has also announced a further step into the European market via the acquisition of Coorpacademy, which extends the company’s French and German language content partner offerings and creator reach.

Similarly, the e-learning company has expanded its reach in Southeast Asia with offices in Malaysia and Singapore, affording multinationals and local organizations the ability to reskill the enterprise and promote ongoing learning. Go1 also expanded its content offering with recent announcements of Pluralsight and Harvard Business Publishing content now available to Go1’s audience base of over 5 million learners.

“Leading organizations are recognizing the acute need to future-proof their workforces by providing comprehensive learning and development opportunities,” said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Go1. “The incredible team at Go1 has made huge strides in expanding our capabilities and offerings to ensure users have access to education that supports their growth. These recent investments allow Go1 to build on that momentum to explore new content and resources, enabling our platform to meet the needs of every organization and employee, and brings us closer to our goal of supporting one billion learners globally.”

“Digital transformation and the changing world of work have amplified the need for companies to invest in their people and uplevel their capabilities,” said Peter Mobbs, founding partner of Five Sigma, a global growth fund specializing in EdTech. “Go1 is uniquely suited to help companies tackle this challenge with a comprehensive solution for workplace learning content. We’re proud to have led this latest financing round.”

The new investment round also coincides with key appointments to the executive leadership team. In addition to recently welcoming Marc Havercroft, formerly of SAP SuccessFactors, Go1 welcomes:

Loughnan has more than a decade of experience working in generalist human resources, operational, and leadership roles in both startup and public companies, including Wotif (owned by Expedia). She is responsible for creating different pathways to secure top talent and create and execute a DEI strategy. Ben Allen, Chief Marketing Officer. Allen brings nearly a decade of experience in B2B SaaS go-to-market leadership, including leading marketing at Snapdocs and Apttus (now Conga). He will lead Go1’s marketing strategy and execution globally from the U.S.

Allen brings nearly a decade of experience in B2B SaaS go-to-market leadership, including leading marketing at Snapdocs and Apttus (now Conga). He will lead Go1’s marketing strategy and execution globally from the U.S. Antony Ugoni, Chief Data Officer. Ugoni has held a variety of senior leadership positions in data and analytics and is currently Chairperson on the advisory board for the Institute of Analytics Professionals of Australia. Ugoni will lead Go1’s data and data science teams, serving both internal business intelligence needs and enhancing the Go1 platform’s governance and utility of data.

Ugoni has held a variety of senior leadership positions in data and analytics and is currently Chairperson on the advisory board for the Institute of Analytics Professionals of Australia. Ugoni will lead Go1’s data and data science teams, serving both internal business intelligence needs and enhancing the Go1 platform’s governance and utility of data. Jared Goralnick, Senior Vice President, Product Management. Goralnick has a track record of leading innovative and high-performing product teams, most recently holding the position as VP of Product at Upwork. At Go1, he will lead product development efforts globally.

For more information on Go1 visit www.go1.com.

