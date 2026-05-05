New, Managed, AI-Driven, Swarm Intelligence Simulations Predict Divergent Futures for Online Program Management (OPM) Market

Validated Insights releases the first such report of its kind, using specific and precise AI personas to model the education support market.

CHICAGO – May 04, 2026 – Higher education marketing and research firm Validated Insights today released not just a new report on the future of the online program management (OPM) market, but an entirely new kind of report in market and education analytics – a MiroFish, the AI swarm intelligence system designed to simulate complex social dynamics and predict future events, according to public descriptions.

The AI nodes, relationships, personas, and market intelligence dynamics in the simulations were created and managed by Brady Colby, Head of Market Research at Validated Insights, who has written and published many market reports on higher education, including several on the OPM market. Once the parameters are set, the tool creates a “synthetic digital world” with individual AI agents created that have distinct roles and preferences, even memory and relationships. Multiple simulations are then run to see what these agents ultimately do, then the various simulation results are synthesized.

“Creating this report was a serious learning experience,” Colby said. “Seeing multiple, entirely probable futures build and play out in this major and significant education market was eye-opening, and deeply informative,” he said. “And, at the end of the day, what it predicts is worth serious attention,” he added.

The most likely scenario, according to the outcomes in the report, with a 60% probability by 2030, is significant and steady growth for the OPM market in the range of 14% year-over-year, while product and service offerings shift significantly. In this outcome, the models also predict 2-3 equity-driven consolidation events and a total market of about $5.5 billion.

“Across all possible futures for OPM and related education and enrollment infrastructure and support services, a headline theme is the growth in non-degree, AI-related, workplace and skill certification programs,” Colby said. “These show explosive growth in our models and will drive the plays and players in the market for the next several years,” he said.

Two other possible futures for the OPM market – each with about a 20% probability – are divergent.

One, the “accelerated growth” projection shows OPM market growing at 18% year-over-year, and a market size of $7 billion, driven significantly by industry-wide adoption of AI-powered course creation at scale.

Another, dubbed the “disruption scenario” foretells stagnation, even retraction, in the market of between -3% to 5%, with a market of $2.5 billion to $3.7 billion, in which “a major OPM collapse triggers a chain reaction” of churn and motion.

“We’re also seeing pretty consistently across the projections relative growth of independent learning platforms and providers such as Coursera or Udemy, especially in the high-growth, high-margin space of AI-related training certifications,” Colby said. “These large, unaffiliated providers stand to be real winners in most scenarios,” he said.

“Either way, a credible projection that it’s even 20% possible that this major market will blow up and shuffle is worth some serious attention,” Colby said. “Also, the signals around AI-powered course design, and what looks to be the unavoidable future of rapid growth in AI-related programs and credentials,” he said, “those feel very legit.”