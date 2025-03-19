The e-Assessment Association calls for decisive action on Digital Assessment in response to the Curriculum Review Interim Report

In response to the Curriculum and Assessment Review Interim Report published on 18th March, the e-Assessment Association (eAA) calls for more progress on digital assessment to create an assessment system that is more reliable, inclusive and fit for purpose

The Curriculum and Assessment Review Interim Report identifies an opportunity to ensure that assessment is fit for purpose, not unnecessarily burdensome and is fair, reliable and inclusive. While the report acknowledges there are positive opportunities for digital assessment, we are concerned that the report’s cautiousness means paper-based assessment will remain. Digital assessment is not experimental. It is a necessary evolution for the future of education and work. If the final recommendations do not include implementing digital assessment, this will be a significant missed opportunity to modernise our assessment system. A trusted way to enhance equity, reduce burdens on students and teachers, and ensure assessments are truly fit for purpose.

eAA Chief Executive, Patrick Coates said, “Just because we have always done something a particular way, whether that is making all students sit the same exam at the same time, or insisting on pen and paper exams, doesn’t mean that is the best way to assess learning or that things cannot change. Digital assessment is not just an experiment—it’s the here-and-now. With strategic investment, pilot programs, and phased implementation, digital assessment is a fairer, more efficient, and more relevant tool for modern education.”

The benefits afforded by Digital Assessment include:

1) Addressing Equity and Accessibility

Digital assessment significantly enhances fairness and inclusivity, rather than exacerbate inequalities. Unlike paper-based assessments, digital can adapt tests dynamically to suit individual students’ ability levels, reducing anxiety and enhancing student engagement. Furthermore, digital facilitates assistive technology, significantly improving accessibility for SEND students. A huge advantage over conventional assessments, where physical barriers such as handwriting skills unfairly disadvantage many learners.

2) Enhancing Student Well-being and Reducing Stress

Digital significantly enhances student well-being and reduces the stress traditionally associated with high-stakes exams. Implementing digital enables clearer thinking about assessment. For example, continuous assessment facilitated by digital allows students to show their learning progressively, reducing reliance on single, high-pressure test days. Additionally, immediate digital feedback empowers students to learn constructively from their mistakes in real-time, fostering deeper learning and reducing exam-related anxieties.

3) Increasing Efficiency and Reducing Administrative Burdens

Governments seeking efficiency gains need digital assessment. Automated marking and streamlined digital processes significantly reduce admin burdens, freeing educators to focus on teaching and learning. Digital removes the costly and time-consuming logistical challenges associated with the production, distribution, and secure storage of physical exam papers. Understanding the true costs of paper will underpin the business case for schools to make the digital switch.

The Importance of Digital and Media Literacy

The report acknowledges the significance of digital and media literacy, particularly given the rapid technological advancements and the growing presence of artificial intelligence in everyday life. As society increasingly relies on digital skills, the educational assessment system must reflect this reality. Integrating digital more broadly ensures that young people develop crucial competencies, engage effectively with emerging technologies, and thrive in future job markets.

Learning from Global Best Practices

Finally, digital assessment is already successful in high-performing education systems such as Finland, Singapore, and Australia. These countries have demonstrated that digital assessment is robust, scalable, and effective for measuring student achievement; in many cases improving fairness, reliability and validity.

Conclusion: Seizing the Opportunity

This Review offers the best opportunity yet to explore the benefits of digital assessment comprehensively. By building on international best practice and experiences from countries that have successfully integrated this into their education systems, England can create an assessment system that is more reliable, inclusive and fit for purpose. The time to embrace digital assessment strategically and proactively is now. Ensuring our education system remains fair, equitable and fit for the future.