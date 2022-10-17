​​The ONTO Group Expands Following Significant Demand

​Following substantial growth success bespoke data management service provider, The ONTO Group, has bolstered its operations with significant investment in its customer service provision and a team expansion.

To meet increased business demand, a pivotal role in the company has been introduced as part of a newly formed quality assurance department – Rachel Picton has been appointed as Customer Success Executive, a promotion from her previous role as Sales and Marketing Executive.

Working closely with Co-Founder and Customer Success Director Neil Gregory, Rachel will focus on the company’s relationships with school and college clients, ensuring the delivery of a first-class service – a core philosophy for the firm referred to as the ‘WOW Factor’. Committed to guaranteeing a supportive and effective offering, The ONTO Group assigns a Customer Success Manager to each client to personally attend to all requirements.

As part of the new role Rachel, who takes on the position with a wealth of experience, will support the growth of the business by onboarding new clients and working to develop its current client contracts further. As Customer Success Executive, Rachel will also hold responsibility for the coordination of training with schools, including those which have previously worked with the group and are looking to return, with visits to the Isle of Wight and London on the immediate agenda.

To consolidate its provision further The ONTO Group has also recruited four new team members including an MIS Consultant, Arbor Consultant and two Junior MIS Consultants.

In operations, team member Riley has been promoted Operations Manager from his Operational Support role.

The ONTO Group’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, James Treacy commented, “As a progressive and highly-skilled team striving to help schools to improve their teacher and pupil outcomes, we are dedicated to delivering the WOW Factor while producing innovative and unique solutions for every customer. We have recently experienced substantial organic growth and so, to ensure high-quality customer service remains at the forefront of the company, we temporarily halted operations to invest in our infrastructure.

“The introduction of a Customer Success Executive is an important move for The ONTO Group, as we expand and continue to provide the highest standards of service in a manner whereby the fair treatment of everyone is consistently at the heart of the business. Rachel is a valued member of the team here and we are confident that in her new position, she will ensure that the needs of each institution are not only met but exceeded too. We are also exceptionally pleased to welcome four new members to the team to heighten our provision, in addition to congratulating Riley on his thoroughly deserved promotion.”

Customer Success Executive, Rachel Picton added, “My journey with The ONTO Group has been an exciting one so far and I very much look forward to growing further with the company and firmly solidifying this new role. Our clients are of the utmost importance and I will strive to ensure that a best-in-class service remains at the heart of everything that we do.”

