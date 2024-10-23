Building a data-driven culture in higher education institutions

Data is more than just a tool and it’s becoming the cornerstone of any competitive strategy. For higher education institutions (HEIs) it’s no exception and navigating an increasingly complex industry, the move towards a data-driven culture is no longer an option, it’s imperative.

As a CEO in the data and B2B marketing industry, I’ve seen how data transforms decision-making and growth in ways that are often underestimated. HEIs stand to gain tremendously from adopting the same approach, and here’s why:

Data empowers innovation and efficiency

As we know, higher education institutions are vast, complex organisations dealing with everything from academic performance metrics to alumni relations and operational logistics. Traditionally, HEIs have relied on legacy systems, institutional knowledge, and experience-based decision-making. But in the age of digital transformation, relying on intuition without data to support decision-making is like navigating blindfolded.

In the B2B marketing space data fuels precise, real-time decision-making. When universities embrace a similar data-driven culture, they can unlock significant operational efficiencies, such as optimising enrolment, improving external relationships with businesses and even enhancing the academic curriculum. It allows leaders to detect trends, forecast challenges and create solutions.

The key to higher educational growth

A major hurdle for most HEIs is the nature of data collection and usage. Different departments, whether it’s admissions, student services, or academic departments, often operate in isolation, making it difficult to create a unified data strategy. The transformation starts with shifting the mindset from a fragmented approach to one of cross-functional collaboration.

In B2B marketing, silos can be similarly destructive. We’ve broken down these barriers by integrating data across departments, aligning marketing, sales, and product teams, so every business decision is informed by a comprehensive data ecosystem.

For HEIs, this means effective communication between departments, aligning goals, and pooling data in ways that deliver a fuller picture of for example, student needs, faculty performance, and resource allocation.

A culture shift begins at the top

Leaders in higher education should recognise that building a data-driven culture is not solely the responsibility of IT or data teams and that it requires a top-down commitment. Executive leadership, deans, and department heads should embrace data literacy and lead by example, encouraging a culture where data informs every major decision.

In marketing, data should not be an afterthought and should be a feature of every conversation. Similarly, HEI leaders must shift from a mindset of “data as a tool” to “data as a strategic imperative.”

Investing in upskilling their workforce should also be a priority, along with adding data literacy into faculty training programs, and encouraging data-centric thinking across the institution.

Personalisation in B2B marketing

A data-driven approach also allows HEIs to curate these tailored experiences. Data can inform everything from personalised course recommendations making contact with specific businesses part of any one industry, enabling marketers to target specific audiences with precision.

We’ve seen in B2B marketing how personalised engagement drastically improves relationships and connection. HEIs can therefore create the same loyalty with industries, by using data to personalise student and course experiences, improving both retention and outcomes.

The ethical imperative of data governance

With the power of data comes the responsibility of managing it ethically. For higher education institutions, which manage sensitive information, the stakes are even higher. Data governance must be prioritised, ensuring transparency, compliance with regulations like GDPR and PECR, and of course protecting student privacy.

Through ethical marketing practices, HEI’s can properly consider the recipients of their campaigns, to ultimately improve the effectiveness of their campaigns.

Data governance frameworks can also build trust with clients and customers, while still leveraging data for innovation. By implementing strong governance practices, you will create a culture of transparency to enhance trust and compliance.

The road to B2B marketing success

The journey to becoming a data-driven institution isn’t without challenges. HEIs must begin by assessing their current data infrastructure, identifying gaps, and creating a culture that encourages data-driven decision-making, and, by embracing the vast potential that data holds.

By Adam Herbert, CEO and co-founder of Go Live Data