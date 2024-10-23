Latest News

From education to employment

IfATE’s Jennifer Coupland discusses dual professionalism and developing educators of the future

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) October 23, 2024
Jennifer Coupland interview

Jennifer Coupland is the CEO of IfATE (The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education). Jennifer shares her views on how to bridge policy and pedagogy, particularly around developing a what works centre for FE research in terms of Pedagogy.

Jennifer then explains that she would like to see a Systemising of training and the next stage that there is a clear career progression plan and training for anyone working in FE and Skills.

In terms of equipping Educators and leaders for the new Skills system, Jennifer also explains how she would like to see growth in dual professionalism to bring latest industry practice into the classroom.

She also discusses Skills Gaps and the Government’s missions. Check out Jennifer’s video below:

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.

Published in: Education News | FE News, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Everything we do at the ETF is about supporting the further education (FE) and skills workforce on their professional journey, so that in partnership with the sector we can provide transformational learning opportunities to learners aged 14 and above.

