Vestel Top of the Class at BETT 2023

Vestel Visual Solutions presented a large stand in a prime position at BETT UK 2023, to unveil several new ranges of interactive displays for the education sector, to roll out throughout 2023.

The key new feature across the brand’s 2023 interactive screen line up is the implementation of a new high-performance system-on-chip design running Android OS, to create faster and more affordable interactive display products for education. Redefining the entry level for major brand interactive displays, Vestel’s new IFE V2 in 65” screen size will be the first of the new products to hit the market this spring, with the new IFD+ range in 65, 75 and 86”, rolling out later this year.

Designed to offer the most affordable way for education establishments to integrate the latest interactive learning technologies, the IFEV2 and IFD+ models build on the brand’s extensive screen technology expertise with fast system on chip processor, Android operating system and a host of teaching support tools built in. The result is bright, vivid, interactive touch-screen displays, packed with essential core features and apps for the education sector.

Comments, Tim Matthews, Senior Product Manager – B2B, “BETT 2023 was a very busy and successful event for Vestel, as we unveiled many of our new interactive models, rolling out later this year, to education buyers and integrators for the first time. The new lower cost and higher performance of the system-on-chip models were very well received, with the new entry-level IFEV2 and forthcoming IFD+ models set to establish a new benchmark for value in bringing IFPD technology to education.”

Despite the entry-level pricing, the new IFE+ range retains many features of Vestel’s premium IFPD models including UHD resolution, bright IR multi-touch surface, and anti-glare glass to reduce reflections in bright classrooms. The robust plastic case can withstand the daily knocks of school use, and 2 x 12W speakers provide ample volume for classrooms, ensuring interactive teaching can include audio without the need for additional speakers.

At the BETT expo, Vestel’s new screens were set up around the stand, drawing a lot of attention and favourable feedback from the show’s ‘Digital Leaders’ – delegations of children from local schools attending BETT to experience the new wave in interactive education.

Like all Vestel displays, the IFE+ models are made in Vestel’s cutting-edge manufacturing facilities in Europe, offering a much lower carbon footprint than competitor models being shipped from the Far East.

“With schools and colleges looking to use ever-more eco-friendly suppliers across their purchasing decisions, our new 2023 range of IFPDs offer the perfect blend of price, features, and sustainable manufacturing for the education sector,” adds Tim.

https://vestelvisualsolutions.com/eu

