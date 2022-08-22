£1.5 million upgrade for Telford College campus

Telford College has invested around £1.5 million on upgrading its equipment and facilities over the past year – with many more improvements still to come.

The college has bought new classroom furniture, using local suppliers wherever possible, in readiness for the new academic year, as well as upgrading around 800 computers.

It has also replaced many whiteboards across the Wellington campus with new touch-screen technology, as part of a campaign to make learning a more interactive experience.

Dave Candlin, the college’s director of estates, said:

“We’re very proud of our university-standard facilities, but are always striving to improve.

“This summer alone, we have invested around £250,000 on upgrades and renovations, including a revamp of our catering outlets which will significantly improve service and widen choice.”

Telford College was given a ‘Good’ rating by education watchdog Ofsted earlier this year, just weeks after its financial health was officially upgraded to ‘Outstanding’.

Ofsted praised the college for adapting the curriculum to meet changing skills needs, and for helping students to boost confidence and self-belief in a safe and stimulating learning environment.

Mr Candlin said:

“Over the past year, we have used local suppliers to help us upgrade classroom furniture and equipment across many curriculum areas including our 7th Form A level centre, engineering, construction, foundation learning and apprenticeships.

“We are also constantly striving to become more sustainable, by replacing inefficient heating systems, upgrading light fittings, and improving our IT infrastructure.”

“We will also be working more closely with our catering provider, Aramark, to foster greater links with the college curriculum over coming months, creating work opportunities for students from across the college.

“It is all part of our determination to ensure that tutors and students have access to modern technological resources, to support high-quality teaching and learning, and develop skills ready for the workplace.”

