Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

A foundation to success for Emma

Borders College August 31, 2022
0 Comments
Emma Johnston

Emma Johnston recently completed the Foundation Apprenticeship in Social Services Children and Young People. Read her story below.

On top of 6th year studies, Emma undertook the second year of the Foundation Apprenticeship for Social Services Children and Young People with @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation.

This comprised attending two online sessions per week to gain knowledge and understanding relevant to current practice and individual planning and support sessions with her assessor. In addition, she attended placement one afternoon a week.

Emma showed a commitment to the Apprenticeship programme from the start and maintained a high level of attendance throughout. She ensured deadlines for written work were met and managed to find a balance with her other studies.

It quickly became clear that Emma was enthusiastic about working with children and, once on placement, she fitted into the team well and the placement always provided excellent feedback about Emma and her practice.

Commenting on her time at College, Emma said:

“In S5, I still was undecided on what I wanted to do as a career. I decided to take the Foundation Apprenticeship course in Children and Young People. The course has been amazing and has taught me so much. I’ve done the course for two years, the first year was all theory and the second is theory plus a placement at a nursery. I have really enjoyed being on placement. It’s great being able to go into a childcare setting and see what it’s like and be able to put what you have learned into practice.

“I’m glad I took this course, as it has helped me realise that I want to go into a career in childcare. In September, I start the HND Childhood Practice Year 1 course at Borders College. I hope to further my knowledge and I am looking forward to the placement.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Borders College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this