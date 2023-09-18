A Multiply Success for Mother and Daughter!

Celebrations are underway for the mother and daughter duo, Pauline and Jess, who have both gained a newfound confidence for maths since completing the Multiply programme at Heart of Worcestershire College!

Multiply is a new free government-funded programme to help adults, who do not already have a GCSE at grade C (or equivalent) in maths, improve their numeracy skills. Multiply courses are classroom based and offer support and guidance that puts maths into every day, relatable, context.

The main purpose of Multiply is to boost people’s confidence and ability to use maths and numbers effectively in daily life, at home and work. This includes helping people attain a formal qualification to open doors to new jobs, career progression and/or further study.

Pauline and Jess found Multiply both beneficial and supporting and Jess will also be continuing on from this and starting her Functional Skills qualification in September.

Talking about her experience with Multiply, Jess said:

“I found the course with Bronwen very beneficial because for the first time in my 31 years of life I finally understood division, along with it refreshing my mind in other parts of maths which I had forgotten.

When at school I got told by my teachers that I was lazy and not trying hard enough (I had undiagnosed dyslexia) so felt nervous when starting the course as I was worried it would be like school all over again. Bronwen quickly put me at ease and was so helpful if I did get stuck on anything. She always encouraged me, and I now feel ready to start the Functional Skills in September.”

Pauline also added:

“The course helped me to feel more confident in progressing further. Bronwyn inspires and encourages which really helps.”

Multiply is being run in partnership with Worcestershire County Council through DfE funding. Francesca Gibbs, Multiply Project Manager at the Council commented:

“It is amazing to hear success stories like this from Jess and Pauline. The focus of Multiply is to offer support to adults who may not otherwise have accessed a maths course, it is about building confidence and creating opportunities for progression. It is fantastic to work alongside supportive and proactive partners, such as Heart of Worcestershire College.”

For more information regarding Multiply please visit Multiply | Heart of Worcestershire College (howcollege.ac.uk)

