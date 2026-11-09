Aalto University and Bocconi University to offer double degree in creative marketing

Aalto University School of Business and Bocconi University to launch a two-year double degree programme in strategic and creative marketing.

The first cohort will begin in Autumn 2027, with 20 students admitted through Aalto and Bocconi for the inaugural cohort.

Students will be selected based on GPA, a motivation letter and an application video demonstrating commitment to the international double-degree experience.

‘The programme follows a tight two-year schedule tailored for double-degree students, so strong motivation and readiness to commit are essential. Students admitted through Aalto spend their first year at Aalto and second year at Bocconi, while students admitted through Bocconi follow the reverse path,’ says Anastasia Nanni, Assistant Professor at Aalto University.

Designed as a 120-ECTS programme, the curriculum integrates academic foundations in consumer behaviour, branding and marketing strategies with data-driven, practical skills that are essential for careers in international companies, consultancies, and agencies. The programme is taught in English and includes a marketing capstone, a 20-ECTS Master’s thesis, an internship and an Italian language course.

The partnership grew from recognising the schools’ complementary strengths: Aalto’s creative, technology-driven approach and Bocconi’s expertise in strategy and analytics, giving students exposure to two academic environments, business cultures and alumni networks.

“By creating the double degree, students can benefit from both universities’ strengths and receive ‘tools for life’, not just content. Differences in rules and teaching styles are seen as a long-term strength that fosters growth. The setting adds to the attraction: Milan offers a vibrant, fast-paced and international environment, while the Helsinki metropolitan area combines a clean, efficient urban environment with immediate access to beautiful nature and world-class public services,” says Anastasia Nanni.

The Aalto × Bocconi Double Degree offers a rare blend of creativity, strategy and real-world impact, designed to provide both academic excellence and lifelong tools for global careers.

“Internationalisation is a strategic priority for our school and this partnership with Bocconi is a great example of how we are turning that ambition into practice,” says Timo Korkeamäki, Dean of the School of Business.