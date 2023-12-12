Abbey College Manchester’s Festive Concert Strikes a Chord for Charity

Abbey College Manchester recently hosted its remarkable annual festive concert, this year in aid of the British Red Cross. The event, held at the Unitarian Chapel provided the stage for students and teachers to put on a joyful show for the college community.

The evening was a heartwarming event that filled attendees with cheer. The students put on various performances, including renditions of ‘Soltane Ghalba’, ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Ghessey Golo Tagarg’ by Alireza, a talented pianist. Whilst other gifted pianists such as Nikolas, Rose and Ali performed ‘Bink’s Sake’, ‘The Moon Lament’, and ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’.

In a key highlight of the event, another student, Victor, showcased his guitar prowess by playing and his own composition ‘The Distance Love’ as well as his version of ‘Hollywood’.

In addition to the student’s exceptional performances, The Abbey Singers, Abbey College Manchester’s talented staff choir, brought their musical flair to the festive concert with their rendition of ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’. This was followed by Principal Chris Randell’s performance of Frank Sinatra’s ‘One for My Baby’. Another teacher, Jane Chiarotti, also delivered a captivating Christmas-themed poem titled ‘Christmas socks’, which brought a moment of warmth and nostalgia to the audience.

Rounding up the evening was a Christmas Raffle where all proceeds were donated to The Red Cross.

Chris Randell, Principal of Abbey College Manchester, expressed:

“The Festive Evening was truly exceptional as our students displayed their immense talent. It was a great opportunity for both our students and staff members to come together and celebrate the festivities, all while raising money for a good cause.

“We are proud to have supported the British Red Cross and their efforts in their humanitarian appeal not only in the UK but across the globe too. They are a brilliant charity and it was wonderful to see the students passionate to raise funds and awareness for them.”

