Activate Learning awarded Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award

Activate Learning is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award, a prestigious accolade awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence.

The award recognises employers who have shown exceptional commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, including reservists, veterans, spouses and cadets, as well as promoting the value of service personnel to the wider workforce.

Key points of the Armed Forces ERS Gold Award include:

Commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant: Employers receiving the Gold Award have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families are treated fairly. Supportive workplace policies: Gold Award employers have policies that support the employment of reservists, veterans and military spouses, often including flexible working arrangements, additional leave for training or deployment and specific recruitment practices, aimed at attracting service leavers. Advocacy and leadership: These employers not only support their own employees who are part of the Armed Forces community but also advocate for the benefits of employing members of this community to other organisations and stakeholders. Sustained engagement: Achieving the Gold Award typically requires sustained engagement with the Armed Forces community over several years, demonstrating a long-term commitment rather than a one-time initiative. Recognition and prestige: The Gold Award is the highest level of recognition in the Employer Recognition Scheme and is a mark of excellence for employers who go above and beyond in their support for the Armed Forces. This can enhance the employer’s reputation, both within the military community and the public at large.

The Armed Forces ERS Gold Award is a significant honour that reflects an employer’s dedication to supporting the Armed Forces community through thoughtful policies, advocacy and sustained engagement. It is awarded to organisations that set an example for others to follow in creating a supportive and inclusive workplace for those connected to the military.

Gary Headland DL, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, said:

“We are extremely proud to be recognised by the Ministry of Defence Gold Employer Recognition Scheme Award.

“We regularly employ former military personnel as their highly transferrable knowledge and skills, excellent work ethic and problem-solving mindset are a great fit with the education sector.

“Speaking from personal experience, a career in education is a great second career for those who have served, and their families.”

Saskia Larsen, Group Director of People and Development at Activate Learning, said:

“We are delighted that our submission for the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award was successful and that we have been awarded Gold status.

“We recognise the valuable contribution that reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAV) and veterans make to the Armed Forces, our organisation and our learners and being awarded gold status confirms our ongoing commitment to ensuring that Activate Learning is an attractive and inclusive employer for service leavers, veterans, reservists, cadets and their families.”