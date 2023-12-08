ADGMA Forges Strategic Collaborations To Advance Financial Education And National Development

Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi announced a series of significant collaborations with the leading organisations. These collaborations include the signing of MOUs and a Declaration with prominent local and international organisations focusing on capacity building, announcing research ambitions, and serving the national development agenda.

To address the evolving economic landscape and foster growth in Abu Dhabi, an MOU was signed with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, focusing on developing training programs, collaborating within national development programs, establishing thought leadership events, supporting the SME entrepreneurial ecosystem, and launching new programs related to the identified skill sets.

Focusing on supporting the national employability initiative and maximising employability opportunities for students and graduates,ADGMA entered into an MOU with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD). Key areas of collaboration include the participation of SUAD students and faculty in ADGMA programs, awareness sessions about ADGM Academy programs, joint lecture workshops, and events in common fields of innovation and development, and collaboration on research outcomes and applied research within the financial sector.

Another MOU was signed with the University of Manchester, aimed at conducting research, technology development, and knowledge dissemination in key themes of FinTech and Digital Transformation. The MOU includes collaboration on ‘Master Class’ seminars and educational programs, co-development of research papers to address challenges in the UAE’s financial sector, exploring technological solutions for challenges in the financial sector, and collaboration on workshops, conferences, and seminars.

In addition to the MOUs, ADGMA signed a Declaration with The British School Middle East (BSME) with the aim of nurturing a dedicated national workforce of teachers and integrating local values and culture through the “Teachers Program” as a continued commitment towards the national development agenda.

Hamad Sayyah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors, said:

“At ADGM Academy, we continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with various leading institutions in the country and abroad, as part of our efforts and aspirations aimed at building specialised capabilities and developing diverse skills, to meet the needs of the financial sector and the market. I reiterate our commitment to enhancing the comprehensive and sustainable development process in the country by empowering talents and promoting knowledge to map a bright future for the coming generations.”

ADGM Academy is committed to securing an integrated educational platform, that provides specialised knowledge and international qualifications that enable students and specialists to advance in their professional paths and support the growth and development of the financial sector as well as other economic sectors.

