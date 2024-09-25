Aicha set for Beauty WorldSkills National Final

Aicha Nefkhaoui, a Beauty student from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has recently secured a spot in the Beauty WorldSkills National Final after impressing judges in the qualifier competition.

During the national qualifier competition, Aicha showcased exceptional skills and talent to become a finalist. Aicha will continue refining her skills in preparation for the national final this November, where she will compete for a chance to win a medal.

WorldSkills is a global initiative that supports young people through competition-based training, assessment and benchmarking. National teams from member countries ultimately go on to compete in the biennial ‘Skills Olympics’ to demonstrate their ability to achieve world-class standards.

The WorldSkills Beauty competition tests participants on various skills essential for beauty therapists, including performing a range of services that meet both current and traditional industry standards. Competitors are also evaluated on health and safety practices, exceptional client care and communication skills.

Beauty learner, Aicha Nefkhaoui said: “I’m very happy to have got through to the final of the WorldSkills competition. It’s a great opportunity to have a new experience, meet new people and improve my confidence. It will also be something for me to add to my CV for my future career. I love working in beauty – everything I do comes from the heart and I’m excited to see where it can take me.”

Heather Jones, Curriculum Team Leader for Hair and Beauty said: “WorldSkills competitions are an opportunity for students to demonstrate their specialist skills and technical knowledge to the highest level. Competing allows learners to gain invaluable experience, demonstrating their professional standards and creative flair under challenging conditions. We wish Aicha all the best in the national finals!”