Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Summer Tournament ends as students win £4,450

The Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Summer Tournament concluded on Tuesday with the finale of the CS: GO competitions, awarding winning students a total of £4,450.

The summer long tournament, which began on July 11th, welcomed 1,735 university players and 224 teams, alongside a plethora of student staff in tournament production roles supporting hosts GGTech and NUEL. This was an opportunity to discover new working interests and gain practical experience within the esports environment.

Students across the UK and Ireland competed for a share of £4,450 in Amazon vouchers across League of Legends, VALORANT, including women’s and non-binary competitions, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege and Teamfight Tactics.

With students embarking on their university journey after receiving their A-Level results last week, esports societies will begin reaching out to new joiners ahead of the academic year and the new season of Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports competitions.

The Winners

Women’s and non-binary competitions were won by ‘Ethereal Cats’ in League of Legends, and ‘ASScendants’ in VALORANT, with both teams made up of students from several universities.

The winners’ list was completed by: ‘Ready Player One’ from Loughborough University who won the League of Legends finals; Imperial College London’s ‘Origins OGs’ won VALORANT; in Teamfight Tactics, player yl c0 showed his skills; T4, from University of Southampton proved its potential in Counter Strike: Global Offensive; the best team in Rocket League was Warwick Summer Scraps, playing for the University of Warwick; it was a victory for Swansea Storm, representing Swansea University, in Rainbow Six Siege; and Overwatch’s trophy went to the Portsmouth Paladins, from University of Portsmouth.

The players and the organiser voiced their joy

Weronika Wojciechowska, captain of ‘ASScendants’, winning team of the women’s and non-binary VALORANT competition, assured that it has been a very enjoyable competition, and a “good chance to meet other woman in VALORANT and a good starting point for participating in other tournaments.” On the other hand, Delon Fang (Reaper), from the League of Legends’s winning team ‘Ready One’ stated this has been one of the most formal and successful competitions of the many he has participated in, and that these kind of tournaments “are really good events for bonding with teammates, and the most important experience during our university life.”

David Jackson, GGTech/NUEL Country Manager, said:

“Today brings a close to another successful Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Summer Tournament which has seen high levels of engagement and given students a great platform to interact during the summer. As students’ participation increases, and universities embrace esports through courses and facilities, esports societies and competitions will grow, providing students with additional opportunities in esports-related fields such as event production, management, casting, and other related field is essential.”

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports competition counts with the collaboration of outstanding partners, who have given their firm support to this League since its birth, such as Riot Games, and Tech giant Intel. Twitch Student, another crucial partner for the competition, will also be joining this season, bringing the audience closer to the players and upscaling the competition towards new levels.

