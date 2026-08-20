Hospitality talent champion awarded honorary doctorate from Arden University

Stephanie Molyneaux, Apprenticeships Manager at WSH Ltd, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from Arden University, in recognition of her exceptional leadership and sustained impact on apprenticeship development across the hospitality sector.

The award was presented at the university’s graduation ceremony at Central Hall Westminster, where Stephanie celebrated alongside the very first cohort of apprentices she helped guide to graduation.

Stephanie first learned of the recognition through an email from Arden’s Vice Chancellor and CEO, Carl Lygo, with a letter attached addressed to “Dr. Stephanie Molyneaux”.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Stephanie commented. “Reading that letter was an incredibly emotional moment. When someone outside your own industry tells you that your work matters, you start to believe it yourself.”

A programme built on opportunity

In 2022, Stephanie launched the WSH Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship (CMDA), a work-based learning pathway designed to address skills shortages and create accessible routes into senior hospitality roles. Today, she oversees more than 700 apprentices across the business, including close to 100 on the CMDA programme, which has achieved a 95% retention rate, well above the national benchmark.

The WSH CMDA programme won Apprenticeship Programme of the Year at the Learning Performance Institute Awards, and earlier this year Stephanie represented her apprentices at the House of Commons during National Apprenticeship Week 2026.

For Stephanie, the proudest moment was sharing the graduation stage with her first cohort, who didn’t know about her own honour until the day itself.

“Watching these young people cross the stage is the real achievement,” she said. “I always tell them to stretch their elastic. Take every opportunity that comes your way, because confidence never arrives before the challenge. It comes from meeting it head-on.”

Stephanie has built a respected career in hospitality spanning several decades, holding a wide range of roles that have given her a comprehensive understanding of the sector’s evolving needs. With extensive experience in operational management, people leadership and talent development, she has consistently placed people at the heart of her work, guiding individuals along their career pathways and helping them exceed their own expectations.

Her progression to Apprenticeships Manager at WSH Ltd, a family of independent hospitality brands, reflects a career dedicated to creating opportunities and nurturing the next generation of talent. Today, she oversees apprenticeship activity across the organisation, championing accessible routes into the industry and ensuring that future leaders have the support, mentoring and encouragement they need to thrive.

Recognising leadership and innovation

Carl Lygo, Vice Chancellor and CEO of Arden University, praised Stephanie’s contribution to social mobility and skills progression.

“Stephanie embodies the values that Arden University holds in the highest regard,” he said. “Her exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and sustained impact have transformed educational and career trajectories for countless apprentices.

“Stephanie has elevated the value of early-career talent across the hospitality sector, and her work is a powerful inspiration to our students, graduates and those across the nation looking to make an impact in such a challenging sector environment.”