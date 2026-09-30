Plans Submitted for New CTEC Construction Training Facility

Proposals to create a state-of-the-art construction training facility in Leeds have taken a major step forward, with a planning application now submitted to Leeds City Council.



Leeds College of Building (LCB) acquired the Melbourne Street site last November and is set to transform it into a new Construction Technical Excellence College (CTEC) building. Located next to the college’s North Street Campus, the facility will help meet growing demand for skilled construction and built environment professionals across the region.

The 7,000m2 CTEC building will effectively increase the size of the LCB estate by a quarter, marking a significant investment in the college’s future growth. The repurposed building will house a combination of workshops for hands-on training, classrooms, and amenity areas for students and staff.

Lead designer and architect, Fuse Studios Ltd, has been appointed to bring the renovation project to life, working alongsideconsultants from Turner & Townsend (project management and quantity surveying), WSP (planning, structures, and MEP), LDA Design (landscape architecture), and Andrew Moseley Associates (transport and development planning).



In August 2025, LCB was named one of the first-ever CTECs – specialist further education providers funded by the UK government to help address severe construction skills shortages. Only 10 colleges across England were awarded the status, with LCB selected to represent the Yorkshire & Humber region.

Using a hub-and-spoke model, CTECs connect local employers, regional authorities and education and training providers. Together, the networks widen access to construction careers by removing barriers for underrepresented groups and giving existing workers opportunities to upskill and progress.

The new CTEC building in Leeds will help address skills shortages linked to major infrastructure, housing, retrofit and Net Zero projects and contribute to a national target of training 40,000 more workers in high-demand trades by 2029. Once refurbished, the cutting-edge facility will align with the recently renovated North Street Campus and modern South Bank Campus, completed in 2019.

Chris Duncan, Vice Principal – Finance & Resources at Leeds College of Building, said:

“The submission of our planning application is a major step forward in delivering transformative investment in construction skills for Leeds, West Yorkshire and beyond. This milestone is the culmination of an extensive programme of stakeholder and curriculum engagement to help design facilities to best meet national and regional skills priorities.

“The CTEC building will provide the capacity and specialist facilities required to develop the skilled workforce needed to support the government’s programme of new towns, housing growth, and transport infrastructure projects and help ensure that the economic benefits of major public investment are retained within the region.”

Mike Harris, Director at Fuse, added:

“Fuse is delighted to be working with Leeds College of Building again, following the successful delivery of the college’s South Bank Campus buildings and more recently, refurbishment projects in the North Street Campus. Having worked with the college for over a decade, we have an excellent understanding of the needs of its learners and staff and are bringing this knowledge to the CTEC Building.



“At a time when the industry is developing innovative solutions for repurposing buildings, it is great for Leeds College of Building to be taking a lead; by creating sustainable, state-of-the-art teaching facilities for tomorrow’s construction professionals within an existing building. When complete, the building, its new landscaped setting and most importantly its occupants, will provide a greater level of vibrancy to this part of the city centre.”



Earlier this month, LCB unveiled the Yorkshire & Humber CTEC regional delivery plans at the Royal Armouries Museum. More than 160 guests from education, construction and local government attended the launch, which marked the next stage in a year of planning and collaboration to help build the skilled workforce the industry needs.

The CTEC building project is currently out to tender, with main contractors sought to deliver Leeds College of Building’s vision for the site. Construction is anticipated to commence early next year, with completion in time for the Autumn 2028 intake.