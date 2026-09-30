CAVC’s pioneering use of digital learning sees it retain Microsoft Elevate Showcase School status for the eighth year running

Cardiff and Vale College’s pioneering use of technology to create immersive and inclusive learning experiences has meant it has retained its Microsoft Elevate Showcase School status for the eighth year running.

CAVC was crowned as the first Microsoft Elevate Showcase School in Wales in 2018. The status signifies that the College is an innovator in the Welsh Further Education sector and that it has a strong digital strategy. Previously known as the Microsoft Showcase School programme, this recognition reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to digital innovation, inclusion, and digitally enabled learning.

Microsoft Elevate Showcase School status also reflects the expertise of staff across the College and their enhanced digital skills on the latest teaching and learning technologies to support students. Using the latest tools, information and technologies helps prepare learners for the world of work, meaning they can add instant value to any employer.

Over the last year, the CAVC Digital Learning team have helped departments across the College use AI to enhance their work. For example, the Wellbeing team have been using Microsoft Copilot Chat for content from digitising physical materials to analysing data.

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) staff have been using Copilot Teach to generate vocabulary flash cards for learners and the Public Services team use Clipchamp to generate Welsh video captions and the Families Learning team use PowerPoint Live and user generated Welsh captions, saving time and money.

AI is being used in Teams and Learning Accelerators – following training from last year, Entry level 2 classes use Reading Progress weekly. Feedback has shown that these learners have better progression throughout the year. ​

CAVC’s Digital Learning team also actively engages with external learning communities, regularly attending EdTech events across the UK both to contribute and stay informed about emerging technical innovations.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“We are absolutely delighted that Microsoft has continued to recognise our commitment to Digital Learning. We have a digital skills strategy to continuously provide CAVC colleagues and learners with the opportunities and technology to grow their own digital skills and the work we do with Microsoft supports that commitment.

“Not only does this enhance learners’ experience at College, giving them valuable insights into the world of work in their chosen careers, but it ensures we use the most up to date technology to teach and support our learners. Office365 and packages like Teams and Outlook are the most used platforms in businesses across the world and all of learners leave College as confident users of Microsoft technology no matter what course they have been on – and that will add instant value to any employer.”