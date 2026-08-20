Celebrations at Buxton as GCSE students take the next step towards their future goals

As students receive their GCSE results, many are heading to the University of Derby – Buxton to explore their next steps in education and future careers.

The Buxton campus is welcoming prospective students and their families to learn more about its range of career-focused courses, including T Levels, apprenticeships and vocational programmes.

With enrolment taking place from today, students have the chance to speak to staff, explore their options and find out how they can turn their interests and passions into practical skills and future career opportunities.

Dr Sarah Charles, Director of the Institute of Education and Skills at the University of Derby – Buxton, said:

“A huge congratulations to everyone receiving their GCSE results today – this is a pivotal moment and the start of a new chapter.

“Today is not only about celebrating, but about helping students explore their options, ask questions and find a route that works for them. Our courses give students the opportunity to learn by doing, gain real-world experience and develop the confidence and practical skills they need for their future.”

For many students, GCSE results day marks an important milestone in their educational journey and a chance to take another step towards their future ambitions.

Hayden Jones from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, passed GCSE Maths and achieved a Distinction Merit in Level 2 Media. Reflecting on his ambitions, he explained:

“My dream job is to become a TV presenter, and these qualifications mean I can continue my Media studies at Level 3.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved. The Media, Maths, English and SEN teams have supported me throughout, and these results reflect both their hard work and my own.”

Leo Lewis, 17, passed GCSE Maths alongside his Level 1 Certificate in Food Preparation and Cooking. Commenting on his success, he said:

“I tried my hardest and it paid off – I’m one step closer to becoming a chef.”

Max Springett passed GCSE Maths and GCSE English, alongside his Level 1 Certificate in Food and Beverage Service. In celebration of his results, he said:

“This is the best moment of my life!”

Lyndsey Mollison, Curriculum Coordinator in Maths and English, said:

“We have seen some truly remarkable results today. One of our students came to the college with a grade 3 in English and has today, just 10 months later, achieved a grade 8. Our success comes from creating an environment where students take ownership of their learning and feel supported by both vocational and pastoral teams to achieve their potential.”

The University of Derby – Buxton offers a range of career-focused programmes across subject areas including T Levels, apprenticeships, Access to Higher Education, and vocational subjects including Hospitality and Catering, Hair, Media, Sport, IT, Beauty Therapy, and Public Services.

Students benefit from opportunities to gain experience in real-world settings and work alongside industry and community partners. Links with local partners include Buxton FC and Derby County Community Trust, who support the Level 3 Diploma in Sport & Physical Activity and Level 3 Diploma in Exercise Science courses.

Health and Social students can gain work experience in settings including schools, hospitals, ambulances, care homes and nurseries.

Further cementing their growth as a top Further Education provider in the region, University of Derby – Buxton has seen resit pass rates of 94% in GCSE Maths, a 1% rise from last year and 96.8% pass rate in GCSE English Language, a 6.2% rise from the year before.

Dr Charles added:

“We are incredibly excited about the year ahead and cannot wait to welcome our new students to Buxton. For anyone who has received their GCSE results and is still deciding what to do next, there is still time to apply. We would encourage students to get in touch and find out more about the courses and opportunities available.”