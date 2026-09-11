Can They Actually do the Job? Why Knowledge was Only Ever Part of the Story

While the headlines this year have gone to pathways and funding, the deepest apprenticeship reform is happening in a corner of the system most commentary overlooks: assessment. For providers, it is also the reform that changes daily practice most, because it hands the sector a bigger role in deciding the question everything else depends on. Can this apprentice actually do the job?

From Cliff Edge to Continuous Judgement

For a decade, apprenticeship assessment came down to one concentrated event. An apprentice trained, passed through gateway, and was handed to an independent end point assessment organisation for a final run of exams, observations and professional discussions. The logic was sound, because independence protects rigour. The experience, for many apprentices, was a high stakes cliff edge, with months of genuine workplace competence compressed into a single final performance.

The reformed model spreads assessment across the whole apprenticeship and shares it among the people best placed to judge each part. Even the language is changing: end point assessment becomes simply apprenticeship assessment, and gateway becomes a gateway to completion.

Three Roles, Clearly Drawn

Workplace supervision sits with employers. They now verify the behaviours they witness every day: professionalism, reliability, ethical conduct, and how someone works with colleagues and clients. The people who supervise an apprentice through a real month end and a real difficult conversation own that judgement, because they are the ones who genuinely see it. Real work becomes real evidence.

Educational assessment is where providers come in. Where the assessment plan allows, training providers can deliver and mark structured components: knowledge tests, observations and work based projects, integrated with learning across the programme. A project completed during the apprenticeship can count towards the final outcome.

Independent assurance stays with assessment organisations. They design the assessment materials, set the standard and assure the validity of every outcome. Their role shifts from delivering every assessment event to guaranteeing that every judgement, whether the employer’s, the provider’s or their own, is sound, consistent and fair.

What This Asks of the Sector

Providers taking on educational assessment take on new obligations with it. Delivery happens under formal agreement with the assessment organisation. Teaching and assessing functions need clear separation, with second marking and moderation where separation is difficult, all under strengthened regulatory conditions now in force. The regulator’s scrutiny follows the assessment wherever it happens.

That means practical preparation this autumn: reviewing which standards in your offer carry provider delivered assessment, building internal moderation capacity, training staff who will assess, and establishing the record keeping that assurance requires. Providers in accountancy should watch the current review of assessment plans at Levels 2 to 4 closely, because bookkeeping, accounting and payroll standards will be among the early tests of how well the model works.

Why the Effort is Worth it

Assessment shapes learning. Whatever we measure, education optimises for. Measure recall in an exam hall and we produce people who excel at recalling things in exam halls. Measure sustained competence in real work, judged by those who see it and assured independently, and we produce professionals.

This matters double in the age of AI. When software can produce a technically plausible answer on demand, the decisive capabilities relocate: to the judgement that evaluates the output, the communication that explains it, and the responsibility that stands behind the advice. The distinction between looking competent and being competent has become the central quality question in professional education, and assessment is where it gets decided.

Knowledge, tested once, at the end, was only ever part of the story. The reformed model finally measures the rest. For a sector that has always believed competence is built in real work, this is the argument won. Now we get to deliver it.

By Vanessa Aradia, Head of Learning and Development at the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers