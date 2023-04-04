Amsterdam-Based Inter College Becomes IC University of Applied Sciences

Amsterdam-based Inter College, originally founded by entrepreneur Anton Dreesmann in 1979, has re-branded, becoming IC University of Applied Sciences.

Changed just last month, IC University of Applied Sciences’ branding still reflects parts of the old branding, ensuring that the history of the college stays intact, after being acquired by Global University Systems (GUS), while still attracting a diverse group of students.

Consisting of more than 24 universities and colleges around the world, GUS delivers a wide variety of programmes, including bachelor’s degree programmes, master’s degree programmes, professional training, English Language training and corporate & executive education.

“Our history and reputation as a great business school in the Netherlands is what we are known for, with our Bachelors of Business Administration in both English and Dutch,” says Arnold Persoon, Managing Director, IC University of Applied Sciences. “As a student of IC University of Applied Sciences, however, we will also ensure your ideas and talents are transformed into action, as this is the only way to apply value.”

IC University of Applied Sciences is all about a future-oriented vision, with its global alumni network of more than 10,000 people benefiting from access to a network of business owners and entrepreneurs with internships and job opportunities worldwide.

“With a 98% employment rate since 2012, our business-ready students have launched start-ups, joined family businesses or even turned their internships into full time jobs,” says Arnold Persoon. “IC University of Applied Sciences is for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, with its industry-leading courses taught by active entrepreneurs with unique expertise in their fields.

IC University of Applied Sciences currently has 160 Dutch and international students.

