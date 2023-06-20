And that’s HoW it’s done! 

Celebrations are underway for two Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) Access to Higher Education (HE) students as they were announced as winners of the Brian May ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award at the 2023 Learner Awards!

Ocean Riley, a Year 2, Access to HE Social Science and Law student and Teri Blewitt, a Year 2, Access to HE Science student, were both successful in winning the Brian May ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ which recognises students that have either excelled in their academic study by producing assessed work of a consistently high standard or who have vastly improved during the Access to HE courses.

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday 25th May in the McGregor’s Suite at Aston Vila Football Club.

Speaking about their success, Ocean said:

“Receiving this award means a lot to me. It has boosted my confidence, knowing that my tutors believed in me and thought I deserved to be celebrated for my hard work and achievements. Education is something I always struggled with in the past, but now I know I am on the right track, and I must be doing something right! The money is also a huge help as it will go towards buying the things I need for university when I start in September.

The Access to HE course has helped me to believe in myself. I have various disabilities, including ADHD and Autism, which really impacted my education when I was younger. I was certain that I would never go to university. After the Covid lockdowns, joining the Access course gave me a chance to get out of the house and to learn about topics that I had a genuine interest in. For the first time in my life, I thrived within the education system. I have completed the course with distinctions in every single assignment – something I never expected to achieve. This course has shown me what I am capable of and has given me the opportunity to go to university and make something of myself.”

Fellow award winner Teri also added:

“Receiving the award meant a lot to me, I always doubted myself throughout the course, but I have now proven I am more than capable of achieving outstanding grades. The award ceremony was really enjoyable and celebrated not only our achievements, but the impact Access to HE courses have on students and the incredible opportunities that can come from them. The Access course has been a great journey and enabled me to progress to study diagnostic radiography at university, something I wouldn’t have been able to do with my grades from school.”

Access to HE programmes at HoW College provide learners aged 19+ with the academic knowledge and study skills needed to progress into a higher education environment.

