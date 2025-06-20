Annual Celebrating Success Event Recognises Outstanding Learners

Stoke on Trent College has recognised the achievements of a host of learners at their Celebrating Success 2025 awards.

The prestigious event held on Thursday 19 June brought together award-winning learners, their families plus College staff and Governors, civic dignitaries including the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, Karen Dobson OBE Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, sponsors and stakeholders for a truly memorable evening.

Our sponsors included Keele University, University of Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent City Centre BID, Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, Learning Curve, ICON Projects, Carson Powell, Duchess China, KMF Group, Sneyd Construction, Krol Corlett, JPR Group and RE Events.

The event commenced with a drink’s reception and entertainment from Much Ado About Jazz.

Level 2 and 3 Catering and Hospitality students prepared and served a Gala Dinner to 120 guests, and were commended for the excellent quality of food and service provided.

The event was co-hosted by Level 3 Health & Social Care learner, Wendi Rose Brennan, and Assistant Principal Student Experience, Dave Hopley, who said:

“Celebrating Success remains the standout event in the College calendar. I am endlessly proud to witness such an array of inspiring stories from our young people, apprentices, and adult learners. It’s been a joy to see them fulfil their potential.”

The awards were opened by Stoke-on-Trent’s current poet laureate, Nick Degg, reciting his poem ‘I Came From a Town’.

It was a double celebration for Level 3 Gaming learner, Dasha Sokolynkova, who won the Student of the Year award for the Digital and Creative Skills Hub, plus being crowned the College’s overall Student of the Year.

Dasha has also recently been shortlisted for the Learning and Development category for this year’s Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce Awards 2025, which take place next month.

Dasha Sokolynkova said:

“I’m the happiest person ever!

“I felt quite shocked (at winning the awards) and didn’t think I’d ever get anything like this. My teachers have given me the desire to be better, and believed in me. I’m really happy my mum was also able to see me win too.”

Other winners included T-Level Construction learner, Aaron Mollart, who won the Student of the Year accolade for Construction and Green Technologies skills hub. Aaron is currently exceling in his first year at the College whilst undertaking a placement with Seddon.

Level 3 Media Production learner, Lara Costa, bagged the prestigious Principal’s Award.

Ahead of International Women in Engineering Day (23 June), the College was proud to see two female learners’ pickup prestigious awards within STEM. One of those learners being Louise Whitehouse who took home the Student of the Year accolade for Engineering & STEM. Louise is aiming to secure an apprenticeship with a global leading manufacturer, after completing her Level 2 in Engineering.

The Contribution to College award was a joint celebration, with Level 3 Health & Social Care learners, Umaiza Noveed and Aniqah Razwan, sharing the award. Umaiza and Aniqah were both instrumental in setting up and managing the recent Multicultural Day, as well as being peer mentors, offering valuable support to other learners throughout the academic year. This award showcased how the College recognises not only growth and development through knowledge and skills, but also the behaviours needed to succeed, demonstrating its’ commitment to preparing young people who are skills ready.

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“It has been a privilege to experience my very first Celebrating Success here at Stoke on Trent College.

“We take great pride in witnessing the remarkable growth of our learners throughout the year. Their dedication to mastering their chosen subjects, along with their enthusiasm for engaging in the wider College community, truly sets them apart. We firmly believe that participation in enrichment and extra-curricular activities not only enriches their experience but also gives them a distinctive edge with employers and universities alike.

“This awards evening is truly unforgettable. We’re deeply grateful to our special guests, parents and carers, sponsors, Governors, and stakeholders. Their ongoing support has made this year’s Celebrating Success another night to remember.”