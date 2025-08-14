Another strong set of results for Telford College

Telford College has celebrated another strong set of results for its A level, T-Level, technical and vocational courses.

The A level pass rate was the college’s best since 2021, and the percentage of high-grade pass rates from A* to C was also its highest in four years.

There were 100% pass rates across a wide range of A level subject areas, including English language, geography, geology and sociology.

The college also congratulated its first ever cohort of T-Level graduates, which saw 100% achievement in areas such as digital production design and development, midwifery, and mental health support.

First-year T-Level students recorded 100% pass rates in their engineering, early years, midwifery and digital support security assessments.

Vocational study highlights at Telford College this year included 100% pass rates in a string of subject areas including beauty, early years, catering, hairdressing, health, public uniformed services, and sport.

“I would like to wish our all of students receiving their results today all the very best for the next part of their journey,” said principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood.

“They have worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and can now progress with confidence.

“Many are headed to university and apprenticeships to take their studies and skills to the next level. We are all very proud of what they have achieved.”

Amber Norton (pictured), from Hadley, is hoping to secure a teaching assistant apprenticeship with a local school. She completed A levels in English, media and sociology at Telford College – and is among a small percentage of learners across the UK to achieve an A* in sociology.

“I’m really shocked and stunned about it; I can’t believe it, but I’m so pleased. Opening up the piece of paper turned me to tears, and I went straight to my teacher to ask them if this was real,” she said.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I enrolled at college. I thought maybe a career in the media may be a possibility, and felt sociology would be a useful choice as it’s a very ‘people’ based topic.

“I have enjoyed my time at Telford College. I’ve been able to talk to teachers much more than at secondary school – you have the freedom to take responsibility for yourself, and are treated much more like an adult.

The former Hadley Learning Community student said: “I feel that these two years have prepared me very well for what I want to do next.

“Right from the very first day of sociology I was interested in finding out more about how people act, why people behave in certain ways. The workload is a lot, but it’s really interesting. Society is very complex.”

Jesse Abdul Karim, 20, from Lawley, has secured a degree apprenticeship as a junior software developer with Telford-based IT company Capgemini after impressing them during the work placement element of his T-Level course.

Originally from Ghana, he moved to Telford five years ago and said: “It has been a great four years for me at the college, starting with level one and level two IT before moving onto a Digital T-Level.

“Normal paths of education are focused much more around the theory, but this T-Level has been different. If it had not been for the work placement I have been able to do at Capgemini, I probably wouldn’t have been offered this job.

“It has given me a clear career path, and helped me to gain a much better understanding of what is expected of me in the career I have chosen.”

Jesse ultimately has his sights set on a career in cyber security, and hopes at some point to move into Artificial Intelligence development.

Harry Chandler, 18, from Admaston, studied A levels in business, computing and criminology – but it is Telford College’s music facilities which played an important role in influencing the next stage of his education.

The former Charlton School student has decided he wants to study music production, and has applied for a foundation year at Birmingham City University.

He said: “The college’s extra-curricular music club has definitely helped me to make up my mind. The great thing about college is that you are given freedom to make your own decisions, much more than at secondary school. You’re treated like an adult.”

Sophie Flavell and Meredith Davis are both among the first students to graduate from the T-Level health course at Telford College.

Sophie, 18, from Doseley, is heading off to study midwifery at Keele University, while Meredith, from Oakengates, is looking to do the same course at Wolverhampton.

Sophie said: “I had an interest in midwifery when I came to college for an open event and taster session, and when I discovered there was a T-Level which would give me chance to gain practical experience, I knew it was going to be perfect.

“The placements we have had chance to experience, at the Princess Royal Hospital, are definitely the best parts of the course for me – but I’ve also enjoyed the chance to talk through and debate what we learn at college in an adult environment.”

Meredith added: “One of the things that was sold to me when I was looking at this course was the chance to learn in a proper midwifery setting in the clinical skills centre.

“I have to say that it has lived up to all of that; it has been really good. The placements also gave us chance to experience whether the job was something we wanted to do – and made us appreciate the work that NHS staff do, even more.

“Our tutors have been great. They want the best for you, and will always do what they can to help.”

One of the other highlights of their course, according to Sophie and Meredith, was the opportunity to take part in the WorldSkills competition – known as the UK ‘skills olympics’.

They were among five T-Level health students to qualify for the second stage of the competition last year.