Arden University Welcomes its First Cohort of International Students to the UK

Arden University – a leading UK-based provider of flexible, online and blended learning – is pleased to announce that it has welcomed its first cohort of international students to the UK.

The 24 students will be international MBA students studying at its Tower Hill study centre in London for one year from India, Pakistan and Nigeria. For most students, it will be their first time visiting the UK and leaving their home country.

Commenting on this milestone, Professor Dilshad Sheikh, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Business, said:

“We are so happy to be able to welcome students from across the globe to Arden’s Tower Hill centre.

“Our international students usually find a second home in our Berlin campus, so to be able to welcome them to the UK is truly a pleasure. We look forward to helping them experience everything London and the UK business sector has to offer while they gain the qualifications and knowledge needed for them to progress in their career.”

The students will be studying an MBA an arm’s throw from London’s vibrant financial district, home to the Bank of England and the London Stock Exchange. They will all have access to Arden’s bespoke blended learning experience, including in-person lectures and discussions with industry-led academics, and virtual simulations that predict, model, and scenario build for future business decisions and operations.

“At Arden, we have a strong commitment towards aspiring students around the world irrespective of their location, background, or current commitments,” continues Professor Sheikh.

“Our blended learning approach will enable our students to respond to real life opportunities and challenges that may appear throughout their career roles – irrespective of where their career takes them. Our students will benefit from extensive support from the team at Tower Hill which will give them the skills and knowledge they need to start a successful career in the capital and further afield in the UK if they wish.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide easy access to challenging academic programmes that are essential to enhance career prospects.”.

