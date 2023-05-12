ARTISTIC STUDENTS SWEEP THE BOARD AT NUNEATON FESTIVAL OF ARTS

Art students studying at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating their achievements after earning three first and two second places in the visual arts category of the Nuneaton Festival of Arts competition.

The students, Maisie Dowler-Morley, Zachary Haywood, Qurat ul ain Qurat ul ain, and Abigail Hopewell are following programmes from Level 2 to 4 at the college’s Creative Arts Hinckley Campus. The Festival of Arts is now in its 75th year, and all the entries in the art section of the competition were on display at Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery in Riversley Park.

Neal Evans, art and design tutor at NWSLC said,

“We’re so pleased with our students’ fantastic achievements; this kind of recognition is wonderful for the individual students and also for the wider creative arts team. It helps us to showcase the amazing work that our talented students can produce.”

First prizes were won by Maisie Dowler-Morley for a piece entitled ‘Fractals’, and by Abigail Hopewell for her mixed media ‘Cats on a Wall’. Qurat ul ain Qurat ul ain won the Harry Branston Award for her first-placed aquatic abstract in the Computer Aided Design category. Second prizes were won by Zachary Haywood for a lino print, and Abigail Hopewell for a piece entitled ‘Seasons’.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College said,

“This is a great result for our talented creative arts students, and we join them in celebrating their achievements. We would like to thank the judges and organisers of the Nuneaton Festival of Arts, as well as our own tutors who have supported and inspired our students so well.”

