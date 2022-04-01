Cart

From education to employment

Artistic Talent Blossoms for Mother’s Day

Newbury College April 1, 2022
0 Comments
Mothers were celebrated this week at Newbury College’s first Mother’s Day Paint and Pour event.
Budding amateur artists created idyllic scenes through acrylic means, capturing the likeness of beautiful cherry blossoms while enjoying a glass of non-alcoholic fizz.

The special event is part of a new initiative to provide people in the local community with an opportunity to experience some of the wonderful activities and facilities available at the Monks Lane campus. The idea is to enable people to take part in one-off unique events that may inspire participation in longer adult community courses.

Adult Community Learning focuses on providing adults with opportunities to learn new skills, meet new people and improve their mental wellbeing through creativity and social interaction.

Newbury College launched the special events initiative in February with a successful Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance, which sold out within just a few days of tickets going on sale.

Community Learning Programme Leader, Lucy Davey, said:

“Our Valentine’s Day event was such an incredible hit, combining professional dance tuition with a 7-course meal in our restaurant, that we wanted to do something similar, to showcase our part-time art and design courses.

“We have been overwhelmed with the positive feedback and are now planning our next event.”
Special events at Newbury College are always promoted on the College’s social media channels and website where you can find out more information on what is happening at the College or sign up for one of the many adult-focused courses on offer.

Education, Social impact
Newbury College

