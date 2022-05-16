Shopping Cart

Audencia signs collaboration agreement with Harvard Division of Continuing Education

Fabienne May 16, 2022
0 Comments

Audencia has entered an international collaboration with Harvard Division of Continuing Education. This collaboration will enable qualified Grande Ecole students from Audencia to experience the 2022 Harvard Summer School program.

Audencia is continuing to expand international opportunities for its students by signing a collaboration agreement with the Harvard Division of Continuing Education that will allow its qualified management-engineering students to enrol in the 2022 Harvard Summer School.

Harvard Summer School offers 400 courses across 60 different subjects, ranging from strategic management to leadership, organisational behaviour, sustainability marketing, social media management, and the art of communication.

Students who are interested in this international opportunity can apply in the coming months. Successful applications will be based on academic excellence and require TOEFL scores of a minimum of 100.

Education
Fabienne

