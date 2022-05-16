Audencia signs collaboration agreement with Harvard Division of Continuing Education

Audencia has entered an international collaboration with Harvard Division of Continuing Education. This collaboration will enable qualified Grande Ecole students from Audencia to experience the 2022 Harvard Summer School program.

Harvard Summer School offers 400 courses across 60 different subjects, ranging from strategic management to leadership, organisational behaviour, sustainability marketing, social media management, and the art of communication.

Students who are interested in this international opportunity can apply in the coming months. Successful applications will be based on academic excellence and require TOEFL scores of a minimum of 100.

