Autoclenz gives BSDC students an insight into the valeting industry

Automotive students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) were recently visited by representatives from Autoclenz for a Valeting Demonstration Day in the College’s Autoclenz Valeting Centre.

During the day, students were given a demonstration of exterior and interior cleaning, and found out more about site maintenance and retail valeting, the best way to clean a vehicle, effective communication and meeting customer expectations and health and safety requirements.

Based in the College’s Motor Vehicle workshops, the College’s Autoclenz Valeting Centre gives students the opportunity to learn the latest techniques and processes to become a qualified professional valeter.

The valeting centre gives students the opportunity to gain work experience with real customers in a genuine automotive workshop environment. Services provided include a pre-MOT check and an interior and exterior valet. Students work to set deadlines and quality standards, whilst gaining a thorough understanding of the variety of roles involved in the industry.

The partnership between BSDC and Autoclenz was developed to address a shortfall in labour and a demand in the valeting industry for skilled workers. The qualifications enable students the chance to gain valuable skills and provide the industry with a new generation of valeting professionals.

Martin Ward, Managing Director at Autoclenz said:

“Never has there been a more poignant time to introduce professional valeting to a wider audience and to help teach youngsters the practical skills that can start them on a journey into a career in the automotive industry. We are proud and privileged to be working alongside such a forward thinking college, with the collective aim of helping students gain a meaningful, practical qualification that we know will be of great benefit to them and the industry in the coming years.”

James Davies, Course Leader for Automotive at BSDC said:

“The Valeting Centre in partnership with Autoclenz gives students the opportunity to gain an understanding of the valeting industry and the career opportunities available. Students gain their skills in a real working environment, giving them the chance to gain valuable work experience while providing a high-quality service and meeting customer expectations.”

