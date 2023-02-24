Award-winning entrepreneur joins Arts University Plymouth

Artist Jenny Evans appointed as Digital Content & Social Media Officer

Arts University Plymouth has appointed award-winning young entrepreneur and artist Jenny Evans as Digital Content & Social Media Officer. Jenny is a Trustee at Plymouth Culture and the Founder of Jenny Evans Artist Ltd, using her art to educate about wildlife conservation and working with brands including WWT London Wetlands Centre, the British Dragonfly Society, and National Marine Aquarium. Previously she was CEO of British Luxury homeware and fashion brand, Jenny Kate, and is a former UK Policy Chair for Young Entrepreneurs for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

Jenny Evans

Jenny said: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Arts University Plymouth. It’s an organisation that I’ve dreamed of working at since I was a child. I’m passionate about supporting the next generation of creatives and in my new role I’ll be able to promote and celebrate just that. It’s incredibly exciting to be in such a forward thinking and creative work environment, with lots of opportunities to share my entrepreneurial experiences with students.”

Born in Plymouth, Jenny studied textiles at Cardiff Metropolitan University and while there, won Santander’s University Entrepreneur’s national competition in 2017, winning a grand prize of £25k. She graduated with a First Class degree and went on to set up a high growth, investor-backed business in 2018, after raising a seed round of £350k of investment. She managed a team of ten people across two offices, manufacturing luxury homeware and fashion accessory goods in the UK.

Less than a year after graduating and while running her business, Jenny was also the UK Policy Chair for Young Entrepreneurs for the FSB, lobbying MPs and national government for changes in the law to support other young entrepreneurs.

Jenny Evans

Since 2021 Jenny has worked with hundreds of Plymouth businesses at business start-up experts Outset, helping other start-ups and entrepreneurs to succeed and follow their passions. She also acts as a Trustee for Plymouth Culture, helping shape the future creative and cultural direction for the city.

Jacqueline Moore, Director of External Relations at Arts University Plymouth, said:

“We’re all so excited to have Jenny join our team. As well as the tenacity that Jenny has shown in translating her own creativity into a multitude of successful business opportunities, she also has a wealth of experience in fantastic content creation for digital platforms. Jenny has already hit the ground running, helping us, our talented students and our graduates to share everything that’s special about our award-winning arts university.”

