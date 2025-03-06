Award-winning spinal cord injury champion and BMet alumnus delivers inspiring college-wide session

BMet students have been inspired by spinal cord injury advocate and alumnus, Fidel Thompson, who shared his journey to becoming a dynamic leader and award-winning social entrepreneur.

The empowering session was part of the college’s “Inspirational Voices” Tutorial Programme, which shines a light on impactful people in the community.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Fidel who was a fashion design student at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College, is the co-founder and trustee of the charity Breakin Barriers.

The charity was formed following a life-changing incident which resulted in Fidel being paralysed from the waist down. This did not stop Fidel living his life to the fullest. He has positively emerged as a multifaceted leader, with a remarkable journey of resilience and achievement.

Students had the opportunity to be part of the interactive session, as it ran at Matthew Boulton College or could join throughout BMet’s sites via live stream.

In line with the tutorial teams’, Growth Mindset and Social Inclusion activities, Fidel raised awareness of different types of spinal cord injuries and their impact on individuals’ lives.

Fidel also discussed diversity, equity and social inclusion, highlighting how we can all contribute to making a difference to people’s lives.

Speaking of the captivating college event, Fidel said:

“My BMet College experience was pleasant for the short period I attended. A few years later my accident occurred, which changed my trajectory in life. In particular my work focus, as it led to me starting up my own charity and working with young people and children with spinal cord injuries.

“I think the session went well and the young people who attended engaged well. I think my journey fascinated them and the educational side to my talk kept them engaged for the duration of the session. It is important to educate people about inclusion, to eliminate the stigmas people with disabilities face in education, work or in the community.”

At the heart of Fidel’s mission is his unwavering drive to create a lasting legacy through Breakin Barriers, ensuring future generations have access to better opportunities, greater inclusion and a world that celebrates their potential.

To add to his many accolades, Fidel is also a national wheelchair basketball player and a coach for British Wheelchair Basketball (BWB).

Natalie Simmonds-Alleyne, BMet Tutorial Facilities Manager, said:

“It was a phenomenal opportunity for not only our students, but for our staff including myself, to learn about Fidel’s inspiring journey.

“It is a positive story about how hard work, determination and resilience can give rise to an abundance of achievements and success, despite facing challenges. If that isn’t enough to celebrate, the fact that Fidel is paving the way for younger and all generations, is humbling and exemplary.”

BMet is committed to raising awareness of current and innovative opportunities, which lead to the positive development and aspirations of their students. Partnerships with like-minded people like Fidel, are a huge part of this fundamental college objective.