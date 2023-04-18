Banbury and Bicester College sports students invite local community to charity memorial match at Banbury United Stadium

Students at Banbury and Bicester Collegeare inviting the local community to join them at a charity football match at Banbury United Stadium on Saturday 29 April 2023 at 3pm.

Banbury United Academy Level 3 students will play 11-a-side against their parents and college staff to raise money for British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The students have arranged the match as an opportunity to raise money and provide awareness of cardiac arrest in young people but most importantly, to celebrate the life of Andrew Steele.

The match is being held in memory of local resident Andrew Steele who passed away in April 2022, beloved supporter of Banbury United,and parent to current Banbury United Academy player and Banbury and Bicester College student, Matthew Steele.

Matthew Steele, Level 3 Sportsstudent at Banbury and Bicester College, said:

“This is class. It feels unreal that all these people are getting involved and it’s made me realise how much my dad was known aroundBanbury.

“It is great that all my mates on the course want to get involved as much as I do. I wish my dad was here to see this.”

There is no entry fee to attend the match but a small donation of £3 on entry is suggested. In addition to the match, there will also be half-time entertainment, a raffle and the clubhouse will be open for food and drink.

Kieron Duggan, Sports Teacher at Banbury and Bicester College, said:

“Unfortunately, back in April 2022, one of my students lost their father due to a cardiac arrest. He was only 36.

“We have decided that my students and I will be completing their Project-Based Learning, organising and raising money for the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young.

“During this time, they will be gaining some work experience with the British Heart Foundation stores in Banbury and helping out.Being a teacher is more than just telling a group of students what is what and who is who. It’s about inspiring young minds to inspire others, create goals and to never give up.

“This game is a way of celebrating the life of a man who sadly passed away at a very early age with something him and his son loved the most, football. It’s also a chance for my students to see that learning isn’t just in the classroom. It’s developing outside, becoming ready for the outside world.”

The match forms part of the students Project-Based Learning module, enabling them to learn outside the classroom and gain transferrable and social skills ready for their careers in sport and beyond when they progress from further education.

Banbury United Academy players hope the local community in Banbury will join them to celebrate the life of Andrew Steele and raise important funds for national heart charities.

The local community are invited to attend the match in person on 29April or donate online via the Banbury and Bicester College Memorial Match JustGiving page.

