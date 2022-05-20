Barking & Dagenham College Students to enjoy new Horizons

Barking & Dagenham College opened the doors of its newly refurbished Horizon building this week – the largest provision for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in North-East London.

Over 100 students, staff, parents, employers and other special guests were invited along to the celebrations. The College has invested £750,000 in the refurbishment, to ensure that the building provides a modern and specialist environment for its SEND students.

The new facilities not only allow the College to deliver SEND training, it also enhances the learning experience of the students and gives them access to equipment and spaces that will really help prepare them for life after college.

The building now boasts a new sensory room to allow students to enjoy quiet time and a new music room with recording booth. It also houses a fantastic purpose-built teaching kitchen, complete with equipment such as rise and fall work tops and ovens to ensure all students can use them.

David Francis, Assistant Principal Student Transition and Support Services, at the College said:

“We’re delighted to be opening the new Horizon building. We have a brilliant staff team and fantastic students, who have been the driving force behind this and the reason why so much effort has gone into refurbishing and making sure the new Horizon building is as great as it can be. We have spent £750,000 ensuring that we now have some really wonderful resources available and I’m excited to see our students get the chance to fully utilise it.”

Nick Kavanagh, from LondonEast-UK, and one of the College’s Governors added:

“These facilities really are a credit to the College and will provide first class education for learners with SEND.”

