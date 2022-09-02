Barnsley College offers T Levels to adults

Barnsley College has developed its provision by offering T Level qualifications in Childcare, Construction and Digital to adults aged 19 and over from September 2022, making it one of very few colleges across the country being selected to offer this special provision.

These free qualifications are employer endorsed, have been developed to deliver world-class technical education and are ideal for anyone wanting to upskill or retrain for a new industry.

Initially launched in September 2020, Barnsley College was the first South Yorkshire College to offer the pioneering new T Level qualifications. The College currently offers T Levels in eight subjects to 16–18-year-old students, and from September 2022, Childcare, Construction and Digital courses are being offered to students aged 19 and over who are hoping to retrain or further their existing careers.

Adults studying a T Level will complete a skill-scan as part of their enrolment. The skill-scan will analyse the applicant’s existing skill set, experience and determine the length of their studies. Flexible pathways may be available, meaning students will be able to discuss possible study options to fit alongside their existing commitments.

Barnsley College’s Assistant Principal of Young People and College lead for T Levels, Neil Johnson, said:

“Following the success of our initial T Level cohorts, it is a fantastic opportunity to be able to offer these world-class qualifications to adults to support their career aspirations, and with no course fees!”

Equivalent to three A Levels, T Levels have been designed in collaboration with leading employers to provide the skills that businesses across the region need. T Levels are unique as they combine classroom study with industry placements, so those on the programme gain valuable work experience in their chosen sector. Upon course completion, students will be able to progress to Higher Education, Higher Apprenticeships or skilled employment.

Many local businesses are embracing T Levels as a great way to bring in new ideas, the latest skills and as a new way to find, nurture and secure talent.

Industry placements are core to the make-up of T Levels; depending on the skill-scan outcome, those enrolled onto the courses may spend up to 45 days in a work environment throughout the programme to gain hands-on experience and apply vital technical skills.

Committed employer KMF Training and Consultancy Ltd. has taken on Barnsley College T Level students for two years and is preparing to take on more in September. Director, Chris Vaines, said:

“Barnsley College has a great reputation and is an obvious choice, but aside from this working with a great local College is also very convenient for both the employers and the students.

“The benefits to my business include the ability to create content faster than originally anticipated and from a T Level placement point of view, the students are gaining valuable work experience. My positive business results speak for themselves and we have also had the opportunity to work with a great Workplace Co-ordinator who was able to keep us informed at all times with any processes and or questions we had.”

