Barnsley College Students celebrate Week of Culture

Barnsley College held their Week of Culture, a week full of diverse, enriching activities and experiences for students to expand their knowledge of other cultures and lifestyles.

Monday was full of inspiring opportunities, including learning about the significance of Henna design; participating in workshops from Neil Power, Events Assistant at Wentworth Woodhouse; Barnsley-born musician, Catherine Rannus; and LGBTQ2+ Ambassador for Milk Education, Charlie Butcher.

On Tuesday, Japanese Koto player Sumie Kent entertained and educated students, and Spoken Word Poet, Author and Youth Worker Nathan Parker made a return visit to college to deliver more of his great sessions.

Wednesday saw Drumroots, a West African drumming group, captivate students through their high-energy performances and workshops with students making music on Djembes, a type of African drum.

Thursday’s guest was Barnsley-born choreographer, Gary Clarke, Artistic Director of Gary Clarke Company, who delivered workshops and performances of his highly acclaimed dance theatre show, WASTELAND.

The week culminated with creative workshops delivered by Author and Screenwriter Nick Perring. Nick, has worked with UNICEF and the BBC, encouraged students to generate ideas for writing great stories and poems.

Nathan Parker, who helped students to create a poem around culture, inclusivity and diversity, added: “It was a privilege to attend the college’s Week of Culture to open the minds of students to spoken word poetry and the arts.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to show students how accessible spoken word poetry is and how powerful it can be as an outlet for self-expression.”

Lee Perks, Enterprise Team Leader at the college, said:

“The college is committed to being actively involved in the social and cultural development of our students by providing them with opportunities to experience things they may never have had the opportunity to do before.

“Our Week of Culture is a fantastic way for our students to experience life outside of Barnsley, meet people with diverse backgrounds and help them understand the world around them.

“We would like to thank all our guests who helped to make the week so positive and successful.”

