BASE students leave the competition in their ‘trail’ at Scottish Enduro Series

@BordersCollege BASE Mountain Biking students were right up there with the best in the business at the recent Scottish Enduro Series (SES), with some excellent performances at the event.

Innerleithen, part of the 7 Stanes and considered some of the best trails in the UK, set the stage for the long-anticipated event and our former and current Mountain Biking students put on a great show to say the least.

In the Under 21 Female category, HND Sports Coaching and Development student Rowan Masterson bagged an impressive second place, resulting in her winning the overall Scottish Series with the most accumulated points over the season.

BASE students Liam Clement and Luke Forshaw were both on fire, taking a respective second and third place in the Under 21 Male category.

As well as the success of current students, former Borders College students also put in a great show at the event.

William Brodie, current Junior British Downhill Champion, took first place in the Under 21 Male category, adding to his tally of medals. In the Male category, Corey Watson and Jake Ebdon took first and second place, respectively, while Polly Henderson claimed the top prize in the Female category.

Overall, it was a great success for the College’s BASE contingent and a testament to the excellent continuing partnership between Borders College and mountain biking coaching organisation Dirt School, with whom the College run the course in conjunction.

Curriculum Learning Manager for Sport and Outdoor activities Nikki Walker commented:

“It’s fantastic to see current and former Borders College students doing so well at the recent Scottish Enduro Series. Results show how hard they all work while being together day to day in a thriving performance environment.”

