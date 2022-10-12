Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Bath College becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) October 12, 2022
0 Comments
Bath College becomes SET partner
The Society for Education and Training (SET) is delighted to welcome Bath College as a Corporate Partner.

The agreement will see 50 teaching staff at the College become members of SET, the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). The partnership, which began earlier this month (October 2022), means staff will benefit from a valuable range of professional development opportunities including access to exclusive content, research, webinars, events and discounts.

Announcing the partnership, Sam Kenny of Bath College, said: 

”We are extremely pleased to announce our Corporate Partnership with the Society of Education and Training. This new relationship will enable us to provide further professional development opportunities for our teaching staff as we continue our focus on excellent quality.

Utilising the wide range of CPD content on offer, as well as connecting our staff with the SET’s community, will enable members to share best practice and receive support from those working in the sector. A really exciting investment in the college’s teaching community.”

SET is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). As new SET members, the team at Bath College will be joining the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers.

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Bath College as a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training.

Our partnership provides teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities, including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

Education
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)

