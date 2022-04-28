Bath Spa University and Komedia raise funds for Ukraine

Students and staff from Bath Spa University’s BA (Hons) Commercial Music course have raised funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by hosting a concert at Komedia Bath.

The department had only one week to organise the event, which raised a total of £2,847.

Komedia kindly helped organise the event and offered to host the concert at their venue. Additionally, 30 willing volunteers from the course contacted fellow Commercial Music student Olivia Carey to help plan the event.

Olivia left Belarus eight years ago and was motivated to find a way to help those in need. After receiving messages from friends in Ukraine and Belarus explaining their situations. She reached out to Chris Blanden and Jim Dickinson, Commercial Music staff members, then teamed up with other students to successfully plan the fundraising concert in just a few days.

Generous local and national businesses also offered their assistance by sponsoring a raffle as part of the event and donating some amazing prizes. Louis Juckes, a first year student on the course, had the task of finding bands to play on the main stage at the venue as well as the electric bar. They managed to secure the following bands: The John Martyn Project, Pentire, Tangled Oaks, Dempsey, Connor McLeod and Gracie Grinter.

Bath Spa University Students’ Unions Amnesty International society also kindly offered to set up a stand on the night. They provided people with more information on the ongoing war in Ukraine and shared how the money donated would impact individual lives.

Commenting on the events’ success, Olivia said:

“The concert was a demonstration of the whole community coming together to create such a special event for such an important cause”.

There are various ways you can help support Ukraine. Bath Spa’s Immigration Advice Service is assisting to match named Ukrainian applicants, who have links to Bath Spa University, with individuals in the Bath Spa University community who are willing to sponsor them. Visit the University’s Support for Ukraine page for more information.

