BBC Studios inspires students at Oaklands College

Oaklands College was delighted to welcome Claire Knowles from BBC Studios to its Welwyn Garden City Campus, offering students an exceptional opportunity to gain first hand insight into one of the UK’s most exciting and competitive industries.

Claire, an experienced professional within BBC Studios, spent the morning speaking with Creative Media students about careers in film, television and the wider media sector. She shared real world experiences from her own career journey, alongside practical advice on breaking into the industry and building a strong foundation for long term success.

She also offered honest reflections on the skills, mindset and resilience needed to thrive in such a fast paced and highly competitive environment. Her visit forms part of the College’s ongoing commitment to connecting students with leading employers and industry experts, ensuring that learning extends beyond the classroom and into the realities of the working world.

Hertfordshire is home to one of the fastest growing creative economies in the country, with world class film and television production taking place on its doorstep. With major studios and production companies operating in the region, students at Oaklands College are uniquely positioned to benefit from both local opportunities and global industry connections. Experiences like this give students a clear advantage as they prepare for future careers close to home in a thriving and dynamic sector. Hearing directly from someone working at the heart of the BBC not only provided valuable industry knowledge, but also helped to bring potential career pathways to life in a tangible and inspiring way.

Claire’s engaging and approachable style made a real impact on students throughout the session. Many described the experience as ‘motivating, eye opening and confidence boosting’, highlighting the value of hearing first-hand accounts from professionals currently working in the industry. The session also encouraged students to think more broadly about the range of roles available within media, from production and editing to creative development and behind the scenes technical roles.

Her visit reflects the strong and growing relationships Oaklands College continues to build with industry partners, ensuring students receive the most relevant, up to date and aspirational guidance possible. By facilitating direct access to professionals like Claire, the college is helping to bridge the gap between education and employment, while also inspiring ambition and confidence among its students.

Lauren Murkin, Head of Business Development at Oaklands College said:

“Having Claire join us from BBC Studios was a real privilege for our students. Her insight into the realities of working in the media industry was both inspiring and empowering. Experiences like this help our students see a clear pathway from the classroom to a professional career, and we’re incredibly grateful to Claire for giving her time so generously and for inspiring the next generation of creative talent and helping them take their first steps toward exciting futures in the media industry.”