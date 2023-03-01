Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Beacon Awards 2022-23

Association of Colleges (AoC) March 1, 2023
0 Comments
Beacon Awards 2022-23

The winners of the AoC Beacon Awards have been announced at the 2022/23 AoC Beacon Awards Celebratory event. The event also included a celebration of our Student of the Year Award winners, who were announced at the end of last year.

The Association of Colleges Beacon Awards celebrates the best and most innovative practices among UK further education (FE) colleges. They are managed by AoC and run through AoC Charitable Trust – a registered charity, with the aim to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their students and the communities they serve.

You can find out more about each winner on the AoC Awards website. Please see the list of winners below:

The National Centre for Diversity Award for Inclusive Learning Leadership

  • The Bedford College Group

The Nous Group Award for Education for Sustainable Development

  • BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College) in partnership with FE Sussex

The RCU Award for Support for Students

  • Oldham College

The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers

  • Preston College

The NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing

  • Nottingham College

The British Council Award for Internationalism

  • Gower College Swansea

The Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in FE

  • Activate Learning

The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning

  • EKC Group

The AoC Award for Widening Participation

  • Hopwood Hall College

The AoC Award for Excellence in Governance

  • Weston College

Please note there is no winner for The Careers & Enterprise Company Award for Innovation in Careers and Enterprise. Congratulations to Bishop Auckland College who were highly commended.

Congratulations to all of the incredible Beacon Award winners and finalists. Thank you to our sponsors for their support, and to everyone who has joined us to celebrate the inspirational work taking place in colleges each day.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Association of Colleges (AoC)
The national voice for further education, sixth form, tertiary & specialist colleges. Our members educate and train 2.2m people each year. #LoveOurColleges

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .