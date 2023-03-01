Beacon Awards 2022-23
The winners of the AoC Beacon Awards have been announced at the 2022/23 AoC Beacon Awards Celebratory event. The event also included a celebration of our Student of the Year Award winners, who were announced at the end of last year.
The Association of Colleges Beacon Awards celebrates the best and most innovative practices among UK further education (FE) colleges. They are managed by AoC and run through AoC Charitable Trust – a registered charity, with the aim to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their students and the communities they serve.
You can find out more about each winner on the AoC Awards website. Please see the list of winners below:
The National Centre for Diversity Award for Inclusive Learning Leadership
- The Bedford College Group
The Nous Group Award for Education for Sustainable Development
- BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College) in partnership with FE Sussex
The RCU Award for Support for Students
- Oldham College
The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers
- Preston College
The NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing
- Nottingham College
The British Council Award for Internationalism
- Gower College Swansea
The Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in FE
- Activate Learning
The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning
- EKC Group
The AoC Award for Widening Participation
- Hopwood Hall College
The AoC Award for Excellence in Governance
- Weston College
Please note there is no winner for The Careers & Enterprise Company Award for Innovation in Careers and Enterprise. Congratulations to Bishop Auckland College who were highly commended.
Congratulations to all of the incredible Beacon Award winners and finalists. Thank you to our sponsors for their support, and to everyone who has joined us to celebrate the inspirational work taking place in colleges each day.
