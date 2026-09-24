Blackburn College NEET Initiative Takes Off with Launchpad Darwen

Young people in Lancashire are being offered the chance to access bespoke educational, skills training and jobs support thanks to the pioneering Launchpad Future Focus initiative created by Blackburn College.

In collaboration with Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone and Blackburn with Darwen Council, Launchpad Darwen, opened its doors this month, as a direct response to the growing issue of NEETs, individuals who are not in education, employment, or training.

Based in the town’s youth zone facility, Launchpad Darwen is Blackburn College’s second Launchpad centre, following the unparalleled success of the first ground-breaking Launchpad Blackburn last September.

The overwhelming success of the original Launchpad in Blackburn town centre, has led to its expansion into Darwen, offering young people in the local community access to support right on their doorstep.

Dr Fazal Dad, CBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College said:

“Launchpad Darwen represents a fantastic opportunity to support our local communities and ensure that every young person has the chance to succeed.

“We are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind. Through the power of education, skills development and personalised support, we can help individuals raise their aspirations, unlock their potential and progress into meaningful employment.

“This initiative is about changing lives, strengthening communities and creating brighter futures.

“We are proud to be investing in the next generation and helping young people develop the confidence, skills and ambition they need to achieve their goals.”

Around 11% of 16–24-year-olds in the UK, approximately one million young people, many with specific health and wellbeing issues and those from difficult backgrounds are classed as NEETS.

Regionally, NEET levels in Lancashire exceed the national average with over 4000 young people in this category.

Delivered by a dedicated team of highly skilled teaching staff from Blackburn College, the Launchpad Darwen curriculum will cover Entry Level 1 and 2, focusing on employability skills.

Level 3 courses are tailored towards higher study skills looking at going onto further and higher education.

Lecturer in Employability Faz Sidat said:

“Some of our first intake at Launchpad Darwen were able to take part in some transition days just after finishing high school, which gave them a taste of what they will experience here.

“The young people are front and centre of our whole focus here. We want to engage with their parents or carers too if we can, it is about that whole wraparound approach. There is a lot of positive power in working as a partnership.

“It is about developing their confidence, offering them the chance to explore vocational skills and then ultimately we hope they will transition onto the main Blackburn College site to continue their studies.”

Leon Crosby, Chief Executive of Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone was present for the opening of the Darwen Launchpad, and called the initiative an important step forward in supporting young people in the town.

He said:

“We have over 6,000 young people who use our facilities, 20% of those young people are classed as being the most deprived.

“Blackburn College’s approach through Launchpad, means they will be supporting those that need it the most, that have the furthest to travel in their lives.

“This is a space that young people can recognise, that they are, in many cases, familiar with. Many of those who will potentially benefit from the Launchpad being on site at Darwen Youth Zone, already come here and are used to the surroundings.”

“To be able to offer those who need it the most, is fantastic and we are delighted to welcome Blackburn College.”

Launchpad Darwen students will also have access to vocational training from the music charity We Are Noise, with facilities including an onsite recording studio.

We Are Noise are already on site at the Youth Zone, enabling young people to use music as a way of improving confidence, building team skills, ensuring young people have some form of creative outlet.

Matthew Robinson, Executive Director Student Support and Experience at Blackburn College, added:

“We listened to the Darwen community, and together, we acted.

“Launchpad Darwen is a direct response to what local people told us they needed, accessible support that reaches those furthest from the job market and helps them build confidence, develop skills and progress into education, training or employment.

“Working alongside Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone, Newground Together and the Department for Work and Pensions, we are bringing the right support closer to the people who need it.

“This is partnership with purpose, local organisations working together to create opportunities and deliver lasting impact for Darwen.”