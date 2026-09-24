Special event gives Winchester’s Performing Arts graduates a platform for their creativity

Recent graduates from the University of Winchester’s Performing Arts programmes take to the stage of the city’s Theatre Royal next month to showcase work developed during their studies.

The University of Winchester Graduate Platform celebrates the creativity and talent of young performers just entering the world of theatre and entertainment.

The evening will feature three unique and imaginative performances, all dealing with big issues.

The Dawn of Gaia is a rehearsed reading, written and performed by Briony Sandwell in which we meet Gaia goddess of the earth, life and light on her journey through creation.

Following the birth of mankind and its aimless destruction of her beautiful creation Gaia is faced with a difficult choice…

Council House Chronicles, written and performed by Lily Burke, is an autobiographical one-woman performance exploring the merit of meritocracy. How does one carve out an acting career while fending off the threat of homelessness?

“Can one separate themselves from class and climb the hierarchical ladder even when circumstances have left them without any rungs … and the ladder is made of spaghetti?” asks Lily.

My Struggle (pictured) devised by Cats Kill Curiosity (Eliza Alexander; Kyle Chattaway; Edna Doust; Ven Johnson and Abbie Jones) is a movement and sound-based ensemble performance exploring the seven deadly sins.

It is billed as a “visceral, non-verbal encounter where sin is felt rather than spoken”.

Marianne Sharp, Programme Leader, BA Acting at the University’s School of Creative Production and Performance, said:

“This new initiative grew out of having witnessed strong work from final year undergraduates that warranted a bigger audience.

“The current Arts climate is a tough one for young folk starting out. In conversation with the Creative Producer and Young People’s Producer at Play to the Crowd, we wanted to collaborate on a platform for new artists that would serve as an early professional engagement as recent graduates make that transition into the working world.

“We would love for this to become an annual event. Watch this space…”

University of Winchester Graduate Platform is at the Theatre Royal on 7 October from 7.30pm.

In 2023 the University of Winchester signed a strategic partnership with the charity.

Students from the Faculty of Arts present their end-of-year showcase performances on the theatre’s historic stage as well as having the opportunity to perform some work in progress pieces in the theatre’s foyer event space.