1,500 pupils inspired as Construction & Engineering Week 2026 makes industry jobs feel real and accessible

More than 1,500 Lincolnshire school children got a hands-on introduction to vital trades as part of an event designed to inspire the next generation to consider careers in construction and engineering construction.

Now in its 22nd year, Construction & Engineering Week 2026 took place over three days at Lincolnshire Showground. The event aims to ignite passion in pupils aged 10-18 through engaging, immersive activities delivered by industry employers to open their eyes to the diverse range of job opportunities available.

Alongside activities showcasing the technical, professional and specialist careers that underpin modern construction and engineering construction, pupils took part in a variety of practical trade-based experiences, including carpentry, bricklaying, welding, electrical and mechanical engineering.

They also had the opportunity to operate plant and equipment used across construction and engineering projects. Complementing these activities were interactive experiences focused on innovation, sustainability and future technologies like fusion power, helping young people discover the breadth of career pathways available throughout industry.

Teachers, employers, current apprentices and industry representatives that attended the event said the impactful, practical experiences enjoyed by primary and secondary school pupils will help young people think about their futures after connecting them with real roles in industry.

Following the 2025 event, 79% of participants reported being more aware of what employers look for, 71% said the event had helped them develop relevant industry skills and 63% stated that they were now more likely to consider a career in construction or engineering.

Pupils enjoy ‘wow factor’

Year Six pupils from Hartsholme Academy said they had “never seen anything like that before” after getting the chance to use laser scanners to inspect the integrity of materials in an activity about “seeing the unseen” put on by Altrad.

Karen Miller, one of the teaching assistants at the school, said this and the other activities they got to do “created a wow factor among the pupils”.

She said:

“This was our first time at the event and we loved the fact there were so many different activities. It was really worth coming. We split into five different groups who all did totally different activities, which was nice for when we got back to then share their ideas and experiences.

“Hands-on activities are really important for the children to keep them engaged and give them those experiences, rather than just talking to them. They got to try out things that they would never have tried anywhere else, like the laser scanning, which they would not have had a clue existed before this.”

Ashley Frankish, Year Six teacher at Sibsey Primary School, echoed these sentiments after watching pupils enjoy a teamwork STEM exercise using giant Lego building blocks put on by Anglian Water’s partner companies.

She said:

“It’s really important for us to bring the children out to events like this, exposing them to different careers and opportunities. The event helps inspire and show children that enjoy the more practical hands-on activities that it’s not all education based, that there are other career paths they can take.”

Apprentices giving back

More than 80 companies from Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Humber and nearby regions attended the event to raise awareness of careers and trades in the construction and engineering construction industries to help inspire and shape the workforce of tomorrow.

Many of the companies brought their own apprentices to help run the hands-on activities, such as mechanical engineering business PJD, part of the Ropsley Group, which delivered activities to promote welding and pipefitting.

Helping out with its pipefitting activity to make models using small plastic pipes was Matty Watson, 18, from Grimsby, who completed the ECITB Scholarship programme in 2025 at CATCH before landing a role with PJD as an apprentice pipefitter.

He said:

“When I was the age of these kids, I didn’t get the chance to do anything like this to inspire me. When I was in school, I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do. It’s great to get them early to give them ideas of what they can do in the future.

“It was great to be able to come and help, teaching them how to make stuff and use their imagination to engineer things.”

To inspire the welders of tomorrow, PJD let pupils use its virtual welding simulator and put on a chocolate welding activity where children used hot water and Milky Bars to make boxes.

A Year Six pupil from Bassingham Primary School said:

“I really enjoyed getting to melt chocolate to make a box and then test it to see if it was sturdy enough to hold a bottle of water on it.

“I also learnt about how you form tiles on a roof and how to build a chimney on a house of bricks. I really enjoyed the day as I’m thinking of becoming an engineer in the future.”

Industry support

Free for primary and secondary schools to attend, Construction & Engineering Week is organised by the Lincoln Group Training Association (LGTA) and Abbey Access Training, in partnership with local employers.

The event’s principal sponsors are the two Industry Training Boards for construction and engineering construction (the CITB and ECITB), as well as the Humber Energy Board.

Support sponsors are Greater Lincolnshire Careers Hub, Lindum Group and J McCann & Co Ltd, while ARCO is print sponsor and ensured every child attending received a hi-vis vest to wear during the event and take home afterwards.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB, said:

“The construction and engineering construction industries have inspiring long-term careers to offer. The challenge is ensuring more young people know it.

“Construction & Engineering Week is a great example of industry coming together to help young people gain valuable insight into potential career routes, empowering them through practical, hands-on activities that make these jobs feel more real and accessible.

“Letting young people try activities related to different trades helps demonstrate the breadth of the industry in ways words cannot, helping pupils find disciplines that capture their imagination.”

Indrani Banerjee-Jones, Chief Financial Officer at the CITB, said:

“Construction and Engineering Week is a great way for CITB, ECITB and industry to work together to showcase the rewarding careers available and encourage young people to consider a future career in construction and engineering construction.

“We would like to thank everyone involved for supporting and participating in the event. It was fantastic to witness first-hand the enthusiasm of the attendees.

“Our Construction Workforce Outlook report forecasts that the construction industry needs an average of 41,200 extra workers across the UK per year to meet demand, making events like this more important than ever to showcase what is on offer and inspire the next generation.”

Iain Harris, Managing Director of the Humber Energy Board, said:

“Events such as Construction & Engineering Week 2026 are vital in helping young people understand the exciting opportunities available across engineering, construction, energy and manufacturing.

“As the Humber continues to attract investment, developing a strong pipeline of skilled local talent is more important than ever. We are proud to support an initiative that brings industry and education together and helps inspire the workforce of the future.”