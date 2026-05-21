BMet Showcases Regional Digital Skills Leadership at Tech Transformation Summit 2026

BMet College reinforced its role in shaping the West Midlands’ digital future at the Tech Transformation Summit 2026 today (Wednesday 20 May).

Held at the ICC in Birmingham, the summit brought together leaders from business, government, academia and technology to explore the future of digital transformation, AI, cyber security and workforce development.

BMet was there in the capacity as an official sponsor partner and launched its recently awarded Digital Technical Excellence College (DigitTEC,) status from the Department of Education (DfE) to the audience.

During a keynote address and panel discussion, Suzie Branch-Haddow, Vice Principal for External Development at BMet, spoke about the significance of BMet’s DigitTEC status and the opportunities this creates for learners, employers and the wider regional economy.

The DigitTEC, status, announced last month, recognises BMet’s leadership in digital and technical education and strengthens the college’s role in developing industry-aligned skills pathways in areas including AI, cyber security, software development, digital design and emerging technologies.

Speaking at the summit, Suzie said:

“Being recognised as a Digital Technical Excellence College is a significant moment not just for BMet, but for the wider West Midlands.

“This recognition reflects the strength of collaboration across education, business and industry, and our shared ambition to build a highly skilled, inclusive and future-focused workforce.

“At BMet, we firmly believe technology alone does not drive transformation, people do. Digital tools only deliver real value when staff, students and businesses are empowered to use them confidently and creatively.

“That is why our approach combines technical excellence with the human skills employers consistently tell us they need most, communication, adaptability, collaboration, problem-solving and critical thinking.

“We are also committed to ensuring digital innovation is inclusive. We want to work with industry and stakeholders to create opportunities for learners of all backgrounds and abilities to access high-quality digital education.

“The West Midlands already has enormous strengths in areas such as AI, cyber, as well as overall digital innovation. Through strong partnerships and collaborative working, we can help ensure our region continues to grow its reputation as a leader in digital talent and technical excellence.”

As part of the summit programme, BMet contributed to discussions on digital transformation, workforce development and the future skills agenda, with Suzie Branch-Haddow joining a panel exploring organisational change, digital adoption and the importance of human-centred skills development in an AI-enabled economy.

The college’s DigitTEC model will support stronger collaboration between education providers, employers and regional stakeholders, helping ensure that curriculum keeps at pace with rapidly evolving industry needs.

BMet’s digital provision includes a growing focus on innovation, employer-led curriculum development and inclusive technology, helping prepare learners for careers in the industries of the future.