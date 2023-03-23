Bolton College of Medical Sciences Reaches Milestone with Steel Signing

Local leaders came together yesterday for a steel signing ceremony to celebrate the next stage in the construction of the Bolton College of Medical Sciences – leaving a lasting mark on the facility that they have helped to bring to fruition.

Signatories included Professor George Holmes DL, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton, Sue Johnson, Chief Executive of Bolton Council, and Fiona Noden, Chief Executive of Bolton NHS Foundation Trust and Bill Webster, Principal of Bolton College.

Together with the University, Bolton College, the Trust and the Council are the delivery partners on the development of the University’s £40m clinical skills training facility.

Following completion of the steel frame last month, construction, led by Willmott Dixon, has now moved onto the next phase. Work has commenced on the roof and installation of the floors in the three-storey building, with the internal fix out due to begin in May.

The three delivery partners were also given a walk-through of the site, enabling them to physically see where facilities such as the 4D simulation suite and 120-seat lecture theatre will be.

Located on the hospital site, BCMS is due to open its doors in September 2024. It marks the single largest investment into healthcare and education in Bolton for decades. The facility aims to support up to 3,000 learners each year and give prospective students a direct route into clinical healthcare employment.

Courses will open for applications later this year, and will include T-Levels and Apprenticeships, degrees and post-graduate training, as well as CPD opportunities for existing staff. The curriculum has been designed in consultation with staff and the leadership team at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

Speaking at the signing, Professor Holmes said:

“Seeing BCMS come to life is remarkable. What we’ve got here in Bolton is a project which is going to set the standard for healthcare training nationally. BCMS marks a hugely important next step for the University and I am confident that it will be paramount to the future of healthcare provision in the region.”

Miss Johnson, Chief Executive of Bolton Council adds:

“I’m delighted to be here today alongside George and Fiona. This level of collaboration is vital in the regeneration of the area and in levelling up the region’s socio-economic prospects. BCMS is also creating a fantastic ripple-effect, with local firms and the wider local economy benefitting from the construction of the facility.”

Ms Noden, Chief Executive of Bolton NHS Foundation Trust said:

“Providing the next generation of NHS employees with the skills and resources they need to deliver quality patient care is fundamental to our services. BCMS is a project specifically designed to deliver on these aims and help us future-proof our workforce locally, and I am very excited for what’s to come.”

Mr Webster, Principal of Bolton College said:

“BCMS marks one of the most significant investments in employment and skills in Bolton in living memory. It’s a fantastic asset for Bolton. It will give our learners a clear pathway from their school and college education, through to University, and into any number of careers in the health sector.”

Building work on the Bolton College of Medical Sciences will generate in the region of £150m of additional income to the local economy during its lifetime.

Published in