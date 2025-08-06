BPP Education Group expands footprint in Australia with the acquisition of Australian Institute of Business (AIB)

BPP Education Group, a leading global education business and one of the largest privately owned education providers in Europe, is delighted to announce its acquisition of the Australian Institute of Business (AIB), headquartered in Adelaide. AIB joins Melbourne-based BPP Institute (previously known as CIC Higher Education) as part of our growth plans within Australia.

AIB is one of the largest online MBA providers in Australia, with over 2,000 students enrolled, and boasts a global alumni network of more than 20,000 across 100 countries. With a legacy spanning over four decades, AIB’s fully online MBA is purpose-built for working professionals, delivering practical, workplace-relevant learning that drives career advancement.

In 2025, AIB earned Tier One Global status, ranking 7th in Australia and 25th worldwide according to CEO Magazine. Its programmes are accredited by Tertiary Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) and aligned with the Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF), ensuring national and international recognition. AIB serves a broad student base across Australia and internationally, with a strong presence in Canada.

The acquisition marks another milestone in BPP Education Group’s strategic growth journey, backed by TDR Capital, with a focus on geographic expansion and product innovation. BPP Education Group’s support will allow AIB to further invest in its digital capabilities, enhancing its online delivery and expand its portfolio through new technologies to enable further international growth.

Graham Gaddes, BPP Education Group CEO, commented,

“I’m delighted to welcome AIB’s highly talented team into the Group. Their calibre is reflected in AIB’s international brand recognition and its pioneering delivery of a market-leading online MBA. With an innovative, practical, and industry-focused curriculum, AIB offers global reach with local relevance, empowering working professionals with the flexibility to advance their careers. This aligns perfectly with our vision as a global education provider, to deliver high-quality, accessible education and training that enables students to succeed in their chosen professions. Together, we have a unique opportunity to learn from one another and shape the future of global digital education.”

Warren Hebard, Australian Institute of Business CEO, commented,

“As AIB now embarks on this exciting next chapter with BPP Education Group, we are energised by the opportunities ahead. This transition marks a significant milestone in AIB’s growth journey, one that will enable us to further enhance the student experience and student outcomes by leveraging the global scale and expertise of BPP Education Group. It also presents exciting opportunities for our dedicated and hardworking employees, who remain at the core of everything we do. I want to extend my sincere thanks to our exiting shareholders—the founding Abraham family and Crescent Capital Partners—for their support, which has shaped the institution we are today.”

Houlihan Lokey advised BPP/TDR Capital on the acquisition.