BPP University appoints Professor Martyn Jones as Chancellor

BPP University is delighted to confirm Professor Martyn Jones as Chancellor.

This Honorary role was announced at BPP University’s London Graduation Ceremony, which took place on 24 April at Central Hall Westminster. Professor Martyn Jones brings more than twenty five years’ experience in the higher education sector which followed a career as a senior Army officer. As Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Kingston University since August 2014, he was first appointed in 2007 as Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Affairs and subsequently to that, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic Support and Student Services. Martyn came to Kingston University from the University of Kent where he was the director of the Business School.

He already has a long-standing service and relationship with BPP University as an independent member of the university’s Academic Council. Martyn is also a member of the international Accreditation Advisory Board for the Association of MBA’s.

In addition, Professor Martyn Jones joined the UCFB executive board in 2019, who are the leading provider for degree programmes in the sports and football industry.

Martyn’s academic interests are programme design, business strategy and Human Resources Management.

Speaking of this appointment, Professor Tim Stewart, Vice-Chancellor of BPP University said:

“We’re extremely pleased to announce Professor Martyn Jones as Chancellor for BPP University. Martyn has tremendous depth and understanding of BPP University and brings a compelling track record of Education insight. We already have an excellent long standing working relationship, and we look forward to continuing working together”.

